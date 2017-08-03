News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Miracle on the Hudson Survivor Dave Sanderson to Speak at Fire-Rescue Conference in Vancouver
Brace Yourself! Dave Sanderson, the last passenger off US Airways Flight 1549, coming to Vancouver September 18-22nd to share life lessons that prepared his to survive, and thrive, following the plane crash
When US Airways Flight 1549, or "The Miracle on the Hudson," ditched into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, Dave Sanderson knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be that day. Having changed his original flight to an earlier one to see his family, he was not supposed to be on that flight. Or was he? The last passenger off the plane, he is credited for being largely responsible for the well-being and safety of his fellow passengers, risking his own life in frigid water to help other passengers off the plane, almost dying of hypothermia in the process. Despite the hazard to himself, Dave thought only of helping others and emerged from the wreckage with a mission: to encourage others to do the right thing.
Now, Dave travels the world sharing the life-altering lessons he learned through his life or death experience. He is coming to Vancouver to speak at the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs' Fire-Rescue Secours-Incendie Canada Conference, presenting his talk "Brace for Impact', the untold story of how the leadership and teamwork of the crew, passengers and first responders turned a potential tragedy into a miracle.
"I'm truly honored to have been asked to keynote at the Fire-Rescue Canada Conference, in front of men and women who make a career of selflessly helping others." says Dave about his upcoming visit, "What I learned after the Miracle on the Hudson was how midlife jolts can either derail us or propel us into remaking our lives. My goal is to share the lessons that I learned along my own life journey that helped prepare me for that one moment, with the hope that it will help others when they face their own personal plane crash."
Dave speaks frequently to first responding organizations and associations around the world and on behalf of the Red Cross. To date he has helped raise over $12m (USD) as a way to say, "thank you" for the services they provided that day and continue to provide every day. Dave was invited to speak at TEDxQueensU (https://www.youtube.com/
Dave has chronicled these experiences and takeaways in his second book, Moments Matter. And if you look closely you just might recognize him ina cameo he was given in the recent Clint Eastwood movie "Sully.
Dave will be available for interviews Tuesday September 19-Thursday September 21st.For more information about Dave's speaking events, his book Moments Matter, or for interview requests, please contact:
Rania Walker, Publicist
rania@FrontDoorPR.com
416-258-8953
www.FrontDoorPR.com
- 30 -
About Dave Sanderson:
Since the Miracle on the Hudson, Dave Sanderson has built a career as a motivational speaker, mentor and author. Dave averages 100 speeches a year for major corporations across the world. In his presentations, he shares The 12 Pillars of Resourcefulness, precepts that enabled him to become a top producer in some of the largest sales organizations in the world and ultimately enabled him to survive the plane crash. He has raised over $7.5 million for the American Red Cross.
His dreams of playing college football were dashed when he suffered a career-ending knee injury. He attended James Madison University and was graduated with a BBA in International Business. He began his professional career in restaurant management, and went on to work as a National Account Manager for ADP; Management Consultant for KPMG; Senior Vice President of Sales for Genesis 10; Application Sales Manager for Oracle, and Security Director for Robbins Research International, Inc., An Anthony Robbins Company. He lives with Terri, his wife of 28 years and his four children — Chelsey, Colleen, Courtney and Chance — in Charlotte, North Carolina.
To learn more about Dave Sanderson, and for contact information, go to
www.DaveSandersonSpeaks.com.
On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
On Twitter @DaveSanderson2.
LinkedIn: David Sanderson
Contact
Rania Walker, Front Door PR
***@frontdoorpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse