Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Winery Kitchen Manager
St. Louis winery's newest team member has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry
O'Brien will oversee the culinary staff and assist with the winery's operations. He will supervise food production for the winery's restaurant, market, catering, and special events. O'Brien will create a culinary program that will ensure financial growth and sustainability. He also will train staff to reduce overall food waste and follow all standard operating procedures.
Prior to joining Cedar Lake Cellars, O'Brien worked in various managerial positions at local restaurants and hotels, as well as in operations, for 23 years. He earned his Culinary Essentials Diploma from L'Ecole Culinaire in St. Louis, Mo. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Organizational Behavior from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
"We place a lot of focus on our winery's cuisine, and Patrick has the expertise we need to maintain and also surpass our extremely high standards," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm. "Patrick will help us exceed the expectations of our loyal clientele, and we look forward to seeing what creative ideas he brings to the table."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
