Sacred Heart School's Olivia Colombo named a 2017 Young Eco-Hero
Colombo was one of 13 young environmentalists across the globe to earn the honor.
Colombo, 16, who will be a junior at Sacred Heart High School this fall, took Honorable Mention in the 13 to 16-year-old category of the Young Eco-Hero challenge. She stands as one of thirteen young environmental activists from across the globe to receive the prestigious award, one that recognizes eco-conscious youth ages 8 to 16 for their creative initiatives aimed at tackling the world's critical environmental challenges.
Her award-winning project uses previously developed renewable energy sources to create a scalable and operational prototype of a highway that deploys a new technology for harnessing renewable energy.
Colombo has built and tested prototype models and has a provisional patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
"As I learn more, I am motivated to persevere and make sure that my generation is the one to curb climate change," said Colombo, who has also taken her passion for the environment on the road, speaking about climate change at schools around the country and serving as a Youth Leader for the Jane Goodall Institute. "The Green Highway Project" has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Kurt Geissler Prize for Youth Achievement.
Awarded annually, winners of the International Young Eco-Hero Award are selected by a panel of independent judges, including experts in environmental science, biology and education. For the past fifteen years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have honored global youth aged 8 to 16 who are taking important steps to solve tough environmental problems. Since 2003, Action for Nature has recognized more than 150 young people from over 20 countries and 25 U.S. states.
Action for Nature, Inc. (AFN) is an international non-profit organization based in San Francisco, California, that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for Earth's natural resources and to take personal action to better their environments.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
