 
News By Tag
* Homeschool
* SchoolhouseTeachers
* Home Educate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gray
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Homeschool Market Creates Self-Paced Online Solution

SchoolhouseTeachers.com announces it has grown to 340 courses with many new courses on the way! Over 7000 members are enjoying this self-paced, family platform for homeschoolers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Homeschool
SchoolhouseTeachers
Home Educate

Industry:
Education

Location:
Gray - Tennessee - US

GRAY, Tenn. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Homeschooling in this country is exploding! And family membership platform, SchoolhouseTeachers.com is excited to announce that it has grown to 340 courses, and more than 50 new courses are coming!

As an offshoot of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, SchoolhouseTeachers.com debuted in 2012 as a supplemental help site with seven courses. It quickly grew into a full-fledged curriculum platform supporting thousands of families who choose to educate at home. Currently, there are 340 courses designed by nearly 200 curriculum writers from six countries on four continents. SchoolhouseTeachers.com's vision is to provide a central place for homeschoolers to access the tools they need to excel in their homeschooling journey. More than 7,000 members and their families around the world are using the self-paced, family platform for homeschoolers.

"Never before have we had so many lesson designers creating new content for the site at one time. More than 50 new courses are currently being developed for release over the next six-to-twelve months, as well as new features and resources that will serve our members in new and exciting ways," says Bonnie Rose Hudson, director of SchoolhouseTeachers.com.

Home educating families have access to high-quality, self-paced homeschooling resources that are grounded in a Biblical worldview. One membership serves the entire family, all courses are online, and no textbooks are required. Courses are available for preschool through 12th grade, including special needs support. Along with the courses, members have access to a library of streaming videos as well as World Book Online resources that help bring learning to life. There is plenty of parental help, guidance, and encouragement.

Katie Gilstrap of Bonney Lake, WA, says, "I like that multiple kids in multiple grade levels can participate at the same time. It saves us so much time, and the lessons are rich and leave plenty of room for independent research."

In addition to their lesson designers, SchoolhouseTeachers.com has partnered with a number of educational providers including World Book, Drive Thru History, Vision Video, Day of Discovery, City on a Hill, Christian History Institute, and others to offer quality content.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com is an excellent option for homeschoolers to use as the core of their curriculum or for anyone to fill in gaps. With a wide range of courses and styles, it appeals to both homeschoolers and families who do not homeschool, as many of the courses can be used to supplement a child's education. As courses continue to be added, SchoolhouseTeachers.com anticipates serving a record number of members and their families, both in the United States and around the world.

Learn more at https://schoolhouseteachers.com/.

Contact
Gena Suarez
***@theoldschoolhouse.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theoldschoolhouse.com Email Verified
Tags:Homeschool, SchoolhouseTeachers, Home Educate
Industry:Education
Location:Gray - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Old Schoolhouse Magazine PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share