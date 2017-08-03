News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Homeschool Market Creates Self-Paced Online Solution
SchoolhouseTeachers.com announces it has grown to 340 courses with many new courses on the way! Over 7000 members are enjoying this self-paced, family platform for homeschoolers.
As an offshoot of The Old Schoolhouse®
"Never before have we had so many lesson designers creating new content for the site at one time. More than 50 new courses are currently being developed for release over the next six-to-twelve months, as well as new features and resources that will serve our members in new and exciting ways," says Bonnie Rose Hudson, director of SchoolhouseTeachers.com.
Home educating families have access to high-quality, self-paced homeschooling resources that are grounded in a Biblical worldview. One membership serves the entire family, all courses are online, and no textbooks are required. Courses are available for preschool through 12th grade, including special needs support. Along with the courses, members have access to a library of streaming videos as well as World Book Online resources that help bring learning to life. There is plenty of parental help, guidance, and encouragement.
Katie Gilstrap of Bonney Lake, WA, says, "I like that multiple kids in multiple grade levels can participate at the same time. It saves us so much time, and the lessons are rich and leave plenty of room for independent research."
In addition to their lesson designers, SchoolhouseTeachers.com has partnered with a number of educational providers including World Book, Drive Thru History, Vision Video, Day of Discovery, City on a Hill, Christian History Institute, and others to offer quality content.
SchoolhouseTeachers.com is an excellent option for homeschoolers to use as the core of their curriculum or for anyone to fill in gaps. With a wide range of courses and styles, it appeals to both homeschoolers and families who do not homeschool, as many of the courses can be used to supplement a child's education. As courses continue to be added, SchoolhouseTeachers.com anticipates serving a record number of members and their families, both in the United States and around the world.
Learn more at https://schoolhouseteachers.com/
Contact
Gena Suarez
***@theoldschoolhouse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse