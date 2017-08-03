News By Tag
WaterSignal Promotes Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer
WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer.
"Rob will add significant value to the company based on his accounting and finance skills, knowledge of the business, and his past experience."
Prior to his position with WaterSignal, Rayne served as controller for The QUIKRETE Companies.
About WaterSignal:
WaterSignal is a recognized innovator in water conservation due to its real time water monitoring and leak detection system. Leveraging over two decades of engineering expertise, WaterSignal monitors domestic meters, irrigation systems, and cooling towers for residential, commercial, multifamily, senior living, medical, schools and colleges. WaterSignal's intelligent, non-invasive device accurately measures water usage and reports the data in real time to a secure dashboard. While dramatically reducing water costs and footprint, WaterSignal saves valuable time and provides unique insight on our most precious resource, water.
For more information, visit www.watersignal.com.
Contact
Caleb LaPointe
***@watersignal.com
