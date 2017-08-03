 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal

 
 
top-100-agency-badge-2017-200x200
top-100-agency-badge-2017-200x200
HOLMDEL, N.J. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016.

"Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national publication! Recently in the August 7th issue of Insurance Journal, the National Property and Casualty Magazine, JGS was named in the Top 100 Property and Casualty Insurance Agencies in America. Upon closer review of the list, this honor shows JGS Insurance as currently the Largest Independently Owned Insurance Broker in New Jersey. The two other NJ brokers listed ahead of JGS have either recently been acquired by another company, or are a subsidiary of a privately held company. We continue to focus on our own growth and success so that we can remain an independent voice in the wave of mergers in the insurance space," says Vincent Hager, President of JGS Insurance.

About JGS Insurance
JGS insurance is deeply rooted in the Holmdel area and has provided personal and commercial insurance services to clients since 1919. JGS represent a carefully selected group of reputable and financially sound Insurance Companies. Our goal is to assure you that you are receiving the most comprehensive and competitive programs in terms of cost, coverage and service. For more information, please visit www.jgsinsurance.com.

Contact
Vincent Hager
732-834-9800
vhager@jgsinsurance.com
