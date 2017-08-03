 
Industry News





August 2017
9876543


Licensed Zumba Instructor Rashid Brown To Team Up With CORE Studios

Let The Music Free Your Body. The Ultimate Dance-Fitness Party Will Groove You Into Shape.
 
 
Zumba
Zumba
ATLANTA - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Pretty much the most awesome workout ever. Dance to great music, with great people, and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it.  The class that started the dance-fitness revolution and changed the way we look at a "workout" forever.  It's fun, effective and best of all? Made for everyone! Licensed Zumba® Instructor Rashid Brown help people let loose and achieve their health goals like never before. They move and motivate, energize and inspire!  More people stick to Zumba® than any other workout. Why? Because when it's fun, it doesn't feel like work.  We take the "work" out of workout, by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Afro Caribbean rhythms take over, you'll see why Zumba® Fitness classes are often called exercise in disguise. Super effective? Check. Super fun? Check and check.  Join Us Every Saturday 7pm  at CORE Studios, Downtown Decatur Square located at 139 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030.  For Class Details:  www.rashidbrown.zumba.com.

Media Contact
Rashid Brown
4048550739
***@rashidbrown.com
Source:Rashid Fitness Group
Email:***@rashidbrown.com
Posted By:***@rashidbrown.com Email Verified
Tags:Fitness, Health, Beauty
Industry:Fitness
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
