Licensed Zumba Instructor Rashid Brown To Team Up With CORE Studios

ATLANTA
- Aug. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Pretty much the most awesome workout ever. Dance to great music, with great people, and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. The class that started the dance-fitness revolution and changed the way we look at a "workout" forever. It's fun, effective and best of all? Made for everyone! Licensed Zumba®
Instructor Rashid Brown help people let loose and achieve their health goals like never before. They move and motivate, energize and inspire! More people stick to Zumba® than any other workout. Why? Because when it's fun, it doesn't feel like work. We take the "work" out of workout, by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Afro Caribbean rhythms take over, you'll see why Zumba® Fitness classes are often called exercise in disguise. Super effective? Check. Super fun? Check and check. Join Us Every Saturday 7pm at CORE Studios, Downtown Decatur Square located at 139 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030. For Class Details: www.rashidbrown.zumba.com
