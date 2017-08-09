News By Tag
Theragnostic Technologies Receives Phase 1 SBIR Grant from National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Funds will advance multi-functional imaging platform Mangradex and extend it for use for X-ray computed Tomography (CT) imaging
"Routine contrast enhanced computed tomography (CT) has dramatically increased since it was first introduced in the 1970's," commented Dr. Jimmy Toussaint, the principal investigator on the project. " It is now widely utilized as an important tool for preventative screening and aiding the clinician in diagnosis and detecting pathologies, both in adults and children. One downside of current state-of-art is the elevated risk (20-50%) for patients with abnormal kidney function, acquiring Contrast Induced Nephropathy (CIN- measured as a 25% increase in serum creatinine from baseline within 24-72 hours), when exposed to iodinated contrast agents (ICAs). These are the only CT CAs available on the market. In patients with pre-existing kidney deterioration, the impairment in kidney function may further worsen, resulting in long term dialysis or kidney transplant treatment options. As such, we have identified a clinical unmet need for a safer, more efficacious CT CA for use in this patient cohort"
"We are pleased and excited to receive this highly competitive grant," said Dr. Balaji Sitharaman, President. "It's an important step to further accelerate the development of a proprietary, highly differentiated nanoparticle CT probe that upon successful clinical translation provides physicians with an safer and more efficacious alternative for patients at risk for renal failure."
