August 2017
Houston Safari Club Continues Support of Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation

 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston Safari Club (HSC) is proud to announce its continued support of the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation (CSF) at two of its upcoming events, the 28th Annual Banquet & Auction in Washington, DC and the 5th Annual Texas Bass, Bucks & Boots event in Houston, Texas. Both events help the CSF continue its efforts to work with Congress, governors, and state legislatures to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.

The 28th Annual Banquet & Auction brings together the outdoor sporting community, supporters, and friends of CSF in Washington, DC on September 13, 2017. The event focuses on recognizing the work of the Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus (CSC) and allows for attendees to meet and discuss sportsmen legislation efforts with those from Congress in attendance.

HSC is proud to attend the 5th Annual Texas Bass, Bucks & Boots as a co-host sponsor. The event takes place on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa in Houston, Texas and will feature a reception, live & silent auction, dinner and raffle. The evening celebrates their accomplishments and is a fun way to raise funds for CSF so they can continue to advance Texas' hunting and fishing traditions.

If you would like to purchase tickets to either event, please contact PJ Carleton at (202) 543-6850 (x22) or pj@sportsmenslink.org.

About Houston Safari Club

Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org, or call 713.623.8844 for more information.

Carla Nielsen
***@houstonsafariclub.org
