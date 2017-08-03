 
August 2017





HandyTrac Systems Promotes Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer

HandyTrac Systems, a key control company for multifamily housing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer.
 
 
Rob Rayne, HandyTrac Systems
ATLANTA - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- HandyTrac Systems, an electronic key control company for multifamily, student and military housing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Rayne to chief financial officer. As CFO, Rayne will oversee company finances, and manage HR and administrative actvities. Rayne has served as the company's controller since August 2016.

"Rob will add significant value to the company based on his accounting and finance skills, knowledge of the business, and his past experience." said John Lie-Nielsen, CEO, HandyTrac.

Prior to his position with HandyTrac Systems, Rayne served as controller for The QUIKRETE Companies.

About HandyTrac:

For over 20 years HandyTrac has been the low-cost leader in multifamily and military housing key control; managing keys for more than 3 million apartment homes throughout the country. HandyTrac's cloud based systems offer instant access to archived reporting and provide the ability to manage your communities with a single login through your computer or smartphone.

For more information, visit www.handytrac.com or call 800-665-9994.

