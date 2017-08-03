 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


DigitalPrintingIreland.ie Website Introduces New Mobile Artwork Upload Functionality

 
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Upload Artwork from Your Mobile Device to DigitalPrinting.co.uk

You can now upload your artwork straight from your mobile device thanks to the new mobile artwork upload functionality. Instead of using a desktop to upload your PDF, you can simply select files saved to Dropbox or Google Drive etc. and upload them directly to our servers with your order.

This is perfect for when you need to complete an order on the go, such as on the commute to work, during your coffee break or when you're at a meeting. Very few print websites currently offer this unique service, which makes us one of the first to "go mobile", remember we are the 'Upload to Print Specialists'

It's no secret that more and more people are accessing the internet using mobile and tablet devices in addition to or in place of desktop. As a result, companies who have responsive websites generate more leads and maintain a competitive advantage over companies that don't. Digitalprintingireland.ie is a responsive website optimised for a range of devices. From desktop to mobile and tablet, the navigation and user journey works well across all platforms.


Visit website: https://www.digitalprintingireland.ie

Source:DigitalPrintingIreland.ie
Email:***@flintstudios.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Digital Printing, Artwork, Printing
Industry:Business
Location:Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
Subject:Websites
