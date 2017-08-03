News By Tag
Beacon Lake Announce Exclusive Builder Team
Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes Building at St. Johns County Community
"We are excited to have Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes bring their extensive home building expertise to Beacon Lake," said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate. "BBX Capital Real Estate's goal is to develop outstanding communities featuring exceptional quality homes and world-class amenities. The reputation and experience of Dream Finders and Mattamy Homes are a perfect fit for Beacon Lake and we look forward to working with both of their teams."
At Beacon Lake, Dream Finders and Mattamy Homes, nationally recognized award-winning homebuilders, plan to offer a selection of innovative home designs in the community's unique coastal vernacular architectural style. New homes will range in size from 1,800 square feet to over 4,000 square feet, and will be priced from the high $200,000's to half a million.
Beacon Lake's Master Plan calls for 1,280 single-family homes and 196 townhomes on approximately 630 acres, more than half of which consists of a dedicated wetland preservation, enhancements and restoration areas. Anchored by a paddle friendly 43-acre lake, Beacon Lake will offer opportunities for outdoor and indoor recreation and fun. Residents will enjoy leading-edge neighborhood amenities including an expansive community clubhouse overlooking Beacon Lake with a half-mile view to the southern shoreline. Plans for the clubhouse include spacious entertainment and dining areas inside as well as covered porches and a cozy fire pit outside for relaxing and socializing. The Crew House is planned to provide kayak, canoe and paddleboard storage and a launch area making it easy to enjoy Beacon Lake. In addition to a Junior Olympic lap pool, it is planned that kids of all ages will enjoy a splash park and fun pool, tennis courts and play fields. The fitness center is planned to offer cardio and strength training areas including aerobics, spinning, free weights and a yoga studio.
"We are very much looking forward to working with BBX Capital and being part of creating a unique community with diverse product and architectural choices for homeowners in St. Johns County," said Cliff Nelson, Division President for Mattamy Homes Jacksonville. "The growth potential of this market is exciting, and we're pleased to continue to be a part of it. We're eager about the opportunities that Beacon Lake will provide Mattamy to expand and showcase our expertise in community-building."
Beacon Lake's builders have long standing reputations for building homes of the highest quality. Phase one includes 43 and 63-foot-wide home sites offered by Dream Finders and 53 and 73-foot-wide home sites offered by Mattamy Homes.
"We are excited to add Beacon Lake to Dream Finders' collection of luxury home communities in Northeast Florida," said Dream Finders CEO Patrick Zalupski. "Dream Finders is dedicated to building beautiful and innovative homes all the while providing exceptional customer service in the best locations and in the area's finest communities. We are delighted be a part of the premier builder team at Beacon Lake."
Located in northern St. Johns County, on the south side of County Road 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, Beacon Lake is near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. The community is currently within St. Johns County Public School District, one of the highest ranked school systems in Florida.
Land development of Beacon Lake started last year and model homes are currently scheduled to open early 2018. For more information on Beacon Lake, please visit www.BeaconLake.com.
