News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NSCA & Tra-Cal Lab to Exhibit in the NCSLI's Symposium at National Harbor MD on August 12-17, 2017
As an exhibitor, NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab will showcase new test equipment from Keysight Technologies and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation.
Safety and Accuracy Is Our Primary Focus
We have participated in setting the high standards that NCSLI requires in testing and calibration. Our Founder, Neal Chaikin, worked as a co-writer with the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) program which provides an unbiased third-party test and evaluation program to accredit laboratories to the ISO 17025 standard. "Our lab is fully equipped to calibrate electrical and physical dimension tools to NIST-traceable standards. This ensures that the test and measurement equipment performs with the highest level of accuracy and reliability to meet our customers' safety requirements"
Attendees can stop by the NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab booth #316 to find out more and be entered in a drawing for a FREE multimeter. We will also have a new test equipment from Keysight Technologies and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation available for demonstration.
Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC), is a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test, measurement, and nuclear research. Founded in 1963, BNC initially developed custom pulse generators. As BNC small business partners, we are excited to offer BNC's high quality test equipment at affordable pricing to fit our customer's budgets.
About NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab
NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab provide precision electronic test and measurement equipment and calibration and repair services. NSCA Technologies and Tra-Cal Lab are service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses and Small Business Partners with Keysight Technologies and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation with a proven reputation for integrity, quality equipment, and accurate and reliable metrology/repair services. Our staff is comprised of more than 70% veterans and disadvantaged people. NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab have been serving the electronics, manufacturing, and telecom industries since 1988, consistently achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by providing quality products and services. NSCA Technologies sells, rents, and leases new and refurbished electronic and physical test and measurement equipment from leading manufacturers. Tra-Cal Lab calibrates and repairs test and measurement equipment to the highest standards. Tra-Cal Lab is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, ANSI Z540.1 & ANSI Z540.3 accredited, MIL STD 45662 compliant, and ISO 9000 and 9001 compliant. NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab are located in the DC-metro area.
For more information on NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab, please visit: http://www.nscainc.com/
Contact: Nancy Brady, nbrady@nscainc.com or 301-527-9200 x19
For further information on the NCSLI Symposium, please visit:http://www.ncsli.org/
Contact
NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab
Nancy Brady
***@nscainc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse