News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada
Live virtual training and a refined Master Certification program are available
Axalta's live virtual training, which covers the same curricula taught at Axalta's Learning and Development Centers, is a solution for paint technicians who recognize the value of face-to-face learning, but are not able to travel. Over two morning sessions, a qualified refinish instructor trains participants via a live, interactive, web-based broadcast. In the afternoons, participants apply newly learned skills to a project, then upload a brief video for the instructor to review and issue a certificate of completion.
Axalta's enhanced Master Certification program allows refinish technicians who complete 100, 200, and 300-level courses in person, online, or virtually to earn a Master Certification in Refinish after completing a 400-level course. 400-level courses are exclusively offered at Axalta's state-of-the-
"Our learning and development programs are carefully designed with the participant's experience in mind," said Patrice Marcil, Axalta's Director of Customer Experience, Americas. "From a virtual course, to a program at our world-class destination like the Customer Experience Center, we are deeply committed to providing the content, delivery methods, and experience that exceed the expectations of our customers."
Axalta's Learning and Development programs are designed to improve customer performance by providing the skills and knowledge to help eliminate waste, reduce costs, keep cycle time to a minimum, and increase retention by investing in employee careers.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Heidi Stilwell
***@axaltacs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse