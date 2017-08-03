 
News By Tag
* Powder Coating
* Liquid Coating
* Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glen Mills
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada

Live virtual training and a refined Master Certification program are available
 
 
Refinish training options get a boost
Refinish training options get a boost
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Powder Coating
Liquid Coating
Training

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - US

GLEN MILLS, Pa. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is excited to announce enhanced refinish learning and development offerings available to customers in the United States and Canada including live virtual training classes and an enhanced Master Certification. The new offerings further strengthen Axalta's robust learning and development program that includes classroom, hands-on, and e-learning options.

Axalta's live virtual training, which covers the same curricula taught at Axalta's Learning and Development Centers, is a solution for paint technicians who recognize the value of face-to-face learning, but are not able to travel. Over two morning sessions, a qualified refinish instructor trains participants via a live, interactive, web-based broadcast.  In the afternoons, participants apply newly learned skills to a project, then upload a brief video for the instructor to review and issue a certificate of completion.

Axalta's enhanced Master Certification program allows refinish technicians who complete 100, 200, and 300-level courses in person, online, or virtually to earn a Master Certification in Refinish after completing a 400-level course. 400-level courses are exclusively offered at Axalta's state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center located on the Hendrick Motor Sports campus in Concord, North Carolina.  Recipients of the Master Certification also claim highly-coveted space on the facility's "Wall of Fame" for all future visitors to see.

"Our learning and development programs are carefully designed with the participant's experience in mind," said Patrice Marcil, Axalta's Director of Customer Experience, Americas.  "From a virtual course, to a program at our world-class destination like the Customer Experience Center, we are deeply committed to providing the content, delivery methods, and experience that exceed the expectations of our customers."

Axalta's Learning and Development programs are designed to improve customer performance by providing the skills and knowledge to help eliminate waste, reduce costs, keep cycle time to a minimum, and increase retention by investing in employee careers.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US.html

Contact
Heidi Stilwell
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com Email Verified
Tags:Powder Coating, Liquid Coating, Training
Industry:Automotive
Location:Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share