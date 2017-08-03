Wall Repair Melbourne Introduces Ground-Breaking Guarantee

 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Wall Repair has introduced a ground-breaking guarantee that is sure to turn heads. According to Alex, the owner, the company guarantees that "our wall repair services will not be detected by your Real Estate Agent or your money back". This type of guarantee is a clear sign that this Melbourne company is serious about providing their clients with a top tier restoration experience.

Individuals who are thinking they can save some money by doing the job themselves need to bear in mind that it is not simply a matter of patching a hole. After the hole or dent is patched, the repair will need to be painted so that it blends in seamlessly with the surrounding paint in the wall. What most do-it-yourself enthusiasts do not realise is that the real challenge is making the repair invisible, and this is where experts like Wall Repair Melbourne shine. By making sure the paint is just right, an individual would never know there was prior damage to the wall which is crucial when trying to sell or lease a property.

Along with this ground-breaking guarantee, Alex has also introduced a "no job too small" approach. Property owners often face a situation where companies will refuse to work on a wall repair job because it is too small. This is not a problem with Alex and his Wall Repair Melbourne team who take pride in applying their colour matching expertise to any wall or ceiling restoration job.

Wall Repair Melbourne is a small, family owned business that has established themselves primarily via word of mouth, which is a testament to their professionalism and dedication to total customer satisfaction. The guarantee combined with free estimates and their "no job too small" approach is why the company is touted as the top wall repair and restoration company in Melbourne.

For more information, visit their website at: https://www.wallrepair.com.au/.

