Kevin Durant wins monthly Hickok Belt(R) Award

-- Golden State Warriors forward, Kevin Durant, has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of June 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Durant on his outstanding performance in the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. The NBA title win was the first NBA Championship of his career and the second Championship in 3 years for the Golden State Warriors.Kevin Durant joins Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan as the third player in NBA history to win four scoring titles and a NBA Championship. He is the first player since Shaquille O'Neal, who in 2000 posted five straight 30-point games in the NBA Finals series. Durant averaged 35.2 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting from 3-point range, 55.5 percent shooting from the field and a 92.7 percent mark from the free throw line.His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of June recognizes Kevin Durant as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the sixth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining LeBron James, Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.You can learn all about the award's rich history and its exciting return at www.hickokbelt.com. The award was considered the crown jewel of the sports world from 1950-1976 and past recipients read like a who's who of 20th century sports icons - Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Roger Maris, Sandy Koufax, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Joe Namath - just to name a few. Now, the award is back and is attracting interest from acros the country and across the globe.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.