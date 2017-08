Celebrity Wedding Event Designer & Planner Featured in August Issue of Jezebel Magazine

Tori Williams of Tori Williams Events Shines in Her Glam Feature for Jezebel's August Issue

Tori Williams for Modern Luxury's Jezebel Magazine

--, Atlanta's celebrity wedding and event planner recently sat down withto talk everything "glam". Glam Patrol, Jezebel's catchy section highlights key Atlantan's that have an eye for all things posh and influential. Being revered as the "Beyoncé Bride" who better to ask than Tori herself about her favorite beauty items.Starting off as a former hair and makeup artist, Tori has always had a keen eye for trends. Now she has elevated her trendsetting to creating memorable weddings and events. The owner ofhttps://www.toriwilliamsevents.com/), Tori has created quite a name for herself in the event planning industry. So much so she was tapped to planwedding special on Lifetime'sAfter making such a strong splash with her television debut, Williams is looking forward to making many more television appearances.Long before delving into the event planning arena, Tori knew what it took to plan a successful wedding. From tending to the bride to paying attention to minute details— it wasn't hard to find her calling. What has set Tori apart from other wedding and event planners are her signature touches and attention to detail. In house ombre flowers, blinged out center pieces, and elegant table settings have made Tori Williams Events the sought-after event planning service in Atlanta.After sitting down with, the ultra-glam wedding planner shared a few of her favorite beauty items from her favourite nail polish, hair products, makeup tools and skin care pickups. Keeping up with what's hot and what's not, Tori is no stranger to the trends that keep her business and brides ahead of the curve. You can find Tori and her glam feature in Jezebel's August issue out now! https://digital.modernluxury.com/ publication/? i=428927&am... Tori makes herself available to speak on trends in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, wedding & decor. You can find her on Instagram @toriwilliamsevents ( https://www.instagram.com/ toriwilliamsevents/ ).All media inquiries for interviews and speaking can be directed to T.MORRISON AGENCY.