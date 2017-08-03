News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Contcentric – The Business Process Management (BPM) Solutions Company
Contcentric business process management solutions enable you to align your processes with your business goals for better productivity, improved efficiency, and better customer experience.
Processes are core to enterprises, and it is important to align the processes to your business goals for optimal performance, and operational efficiency. It has become important for enterprises to devise their business process improvement strategy suited to their unique requirements, complexities and defined goals. Improved visibility, enhanced customer experience and business agility is a result of well-articulated, integrated and streamlined business processes.
With the help of ECM, we help you to improve business process management by making information sharing more effective and operations more efficient.
Enterprise Modelling
Enterprises should possess user friendly modeling and optimization tools that will enhance the overall business and process performance. Our enterprise modelling tools help to improve the quality of business processes to suit your needs, and increase transparency.
Optimize Business Processes
With business process management, you can monitor different business processes in real-time, which can in turn help in making informed decisions. When we partner to optimize your business processes continuously, your business can easily read into the analytics and monitoring data.
Data Modeling
It is increasingly important to align your business process with your IT strategy for best results. Including data modeling will help you deliver data and information architecture driven by your business requirements. You can improve process visibility and gain access to 360-degree view of your processes for better results. We build excellent data modelling techniques for you that facilitate faster and more informed decision making.
Cloud Integration
Businesses have begun hosting data to the cloud, which makes data sharing, accessing as well as monitoring easy and controlled. Our cloud content solutions help businesses centralize and simplify the complex business processes with able monitoring capabilities. Our cloud integration also gives business processes ideal visibility and transparency.
About
@ContCentric, we strive to give you control of your content, so that you can convert content challenges into business advantages and profitable outcomes. To serve enterprise content management (ECM) challenges we use Alfresco as a platform. We provide a complete solution of ALFRESCO and ECM services including contract lifecycle, procurement & knowledge management, business process management, record & document, web content management and digitization services. More Details at: http://www.contcentric.com/
Contact
Kalpesh Patel
***@contcentric.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse