Top Ten Benefits of Using a Hot Tub Spa
A hot tub is a mini pool of heated water used for hydrotherapy and relaxation. They are designed with built in jets and come in two different types' namely portable hot tubs and spas and fixed or in-ground.
If you crave for a spa like experience after a long day at work but do not have the time or energy left to visit one then a Hot Tub Spas is what you need! Read on to know more about its benefits and how it can help you maintain a healthy body and a calm mind.
Experience Relaxation and Bliss
A Hot Tub Spa helps you unwind from a long day at work. The temperature of the water helps soothe your nerves and decreases inflammation helping your mind and body relax. It has been observed that immersing your body in water can have a positive effect on your brain thereby releasing stress and helps you feel a lot calmer than before.
Take Time off From Technology
In today's day and age, technology has left us no time for ourselves. Spending time in a Hot Tub Spa gives us the benefits of staying away from that tablet or phone that we are usually hooked to thereby giving us more quality time for ourselves.
Use a Hot Tub Spa to Bring Down High Blood Pressure
It has been proven that a Hot Tub can lower high blood pressure. This is because, the heat makes the heart work more thereby improving circulation which brings down the pressure in your blood.
Ease out Sore Muscles and Joints
The temperature of the water and pulsation of jets in a portable hot tub can help extensively in relieving pain in muscles and joints. This takes place because your body weight is supported by water leading your joints to be resting during that time.
Sleep like a Baby
Recent surveys have shown that soaking in a Hot Tub and Spa just before you sleep can help you with insomnia thereby helping you sleep like a baby! The hot water hydrotherapy helps in the secretion of sleep related hormones.
Exercise
It is common knowledge that exercising in water is much easier when compared to doing on land. This can also raise the heart rate and can make physical activity less painful when compared to doing it in a dry state.
Improve Your Sports Performance
Research says that Hot Tub Spas can help you in improving your game when you consistently play it. Soaking in it will help you avoid muscle soreness and will increase your blood flow which will help in the reduction of Lactic Acid that is known for causing fatigue.
Soothes Back Pain
Lower back pain is a common health issue and a Hot Tub and Spa can do wonders to fix it. This therapy can have both long and short term effects. However, the continuous use of a hot tub can lead to relief in back pain. Recent surveys have proved that people with severe back pain have been healed with hydrotherapy and have reduced the intake of anti-inflammatory drugs.
Reduction in Blood Sugar Level
A portable Hot Tub can help in lowering blood sugar levels to a great extent. It raises body temperature thereby dilating blood vessels and helping diabetes patients. However, if you wear an insulin pump, you will have to remove it before you go inside the water.
Relieves Pain in Arthritis
Millions of people suffer from acute arthritis pain. However, the use of Spas and Hot tubs can help invariably in reducing the pain as it keeps the joints moving. It can also give your joints protection from getting damaged further. Soaking in hot tubs will also give you a chance to exercise your legs thereby encouraging free movement. Regular exercises can help you in building muscle strength. The jet sprays warm water and air which replicated a massaging motion and loosens tight muscles.
