-- The low income car loans have opened the financial doors for many hopefuls in recent times. People with good credit, an acceptable DTI and the ability to repay the loan may find they are easily approved despite their low incomes. Many people can now drive a vehicle thanks to auto loan programs for the low income earners.Having a car as a reliable source of transportation is becoming a necessity. However, many people think they cannot finance a car just because they have low incomes. If you are one of such people, you have reason to cheer as there are many low income car finance programs available on the market that you can benefit from.If your credit score is great, getting approved for auto loan low income will be easy. You can even avail the no money down car loan option. This, however, does not mean that if you have bad credit, you cannot get approved. Even with bad or no credit, you can qualify for a car finance low income, as there are other factors too that the lenders consider. But unlike people with good credit, there is no such thing as. You will need to either make the down payment in cash, or trade-in your old car.A low income car finance program enables low wage earners to own a car as the minimum gross income requirement ranges between $1400 and $2000. So, there are greater chances for approval even with a low income.To share the burden of auto loan low income, consider getting a co-applicant that can take up equal responsibility of repaying the loan. If you can't find a co-applicant, look for a co-signer that can stand in for you in case you face difficulty.Lenders are more willing to approve low income car finance for people who provide proof of stable employment. This is because the borrower then comes across as financially secure and capable of repaying the loan. Also, make it a habit to save some funds from your salary to accumulate enough funds over time to make the down payment. This improves your creditworthiness and also reduces the applicable interest rates.There are many lenders that offer. You can also look up the internet to locate such lenders. Most online lenders require you to fill up an online form where you need to submit personal information. Therefore, ensure that you are dealing with a reliable lender in order to avoid nasty surprises later.There is no reason you cannot own a car when your income is low. The auto loan low income schemes are here to help you realize your dream if you strategize your income properly.