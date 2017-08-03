News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Wonderful Reviews From Mississippi DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Mississippi, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Mississippi's best DUI attorneys:
"Most definitely the most educational and beneficial CLE I have attended. Great value!"
Megan Cole - Hernando, Mississippi
"Dave is VERY knowledgeable. This was my second time attending the seminar. I returned because of Dave's approach to defending DUI's from a different perspective."
Kent E. Smith - Holly Springs, Mississippi
"Attending this DUI seminar will completely change your DUI practice and make any attorney a more proficient DUI defense attorney."
Corey Gibson - Collins, Mississippi
"This is the second time I have attended Dave's seminar in seven months. Unlike other DUI classes and conferences, Dave's techniques and defenses can be immediadately deployed in almost every client's case. I look forward to attending Dave's seminars on a regular basis in the future."
Keith Whiddon
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; Wisconsin
Williamsport, Reading, and Harrisburg; Pennsylvania
Orlando, Tampa, and Miami; Florida
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
