Exeter Orthodontics Keeps the Cost of Braces Low in Philadelphia

-- The cost of braces in Philadelphia is usually high, but now residents can find an affordable solution just outside the city. Exeter Orthodontics offers both affordable Invisalign® aligners and braces in Exton, PA.Braces and Invisalign in Exton both cost only $3,995. All visits, emergencies, retainers, and adjustments are included in this low fee."We've helped thousands of patients across the Philadelphia region and beyond," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton.From teens to adults, Exeter Orthodontics is committed to helping Philadelphia residents get a straighter, more confident smile. To learn more about the Philadelphia area orthodontist, request an appointment today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/About Exeter Orthodontics:For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/