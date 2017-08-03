Components in the Railway Industry by GD Rectifiers

Discover the components used in the railway industry and their applications

-- The railway industry is undergoing rapid changes in the quest for energy efficiency, increase of economies, reliability, effectiveness and quality of railway transport.Today's railroads evolve in to an evermore high-tech industry. Whether it is rolling stock, services, system and signalling, including railway related telecommunication equipment and infrastructure, many challenges are being faced throughout the market.GD Rectifiers is one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductors, heatsinks and power assemblies throughout the railway industry. We have a large design centre and manufacturing facility in the UK.We work with companies early on and help solve their design problems, we shorten your design cycle, reduce costs, increase reliability and have the design for railway manufacturing in mind. We are committed to advanced engineering and world-class manufacturing that delivers innovation, showing you the best products to offer a value-added solution or to design a new product, customised to your project and application.We offer an extensive range of passive electronic components, including IGBTs, MOSFETs, thyristors, diodes, resistors, capacitors, high voltage semiconductor components, fuses heatsinks, low temperature capacitors and rectifiers.We also distribute state-of-the-art KONČAR converters for trams, locomotives, trains and coaches, alongside liquid cooling systems, trackside converters and power electronic building blocks.At GD Rectifiers, we make it quick and easy for you to find the product information you need, including ordering samples, production parts, certificates of origin and drawings.Within our development teams, we have the knowledge and the skills required to meet customers' needs. Our global presence means we operate wherever you do and we can support your project worldwide. Our focus on the railway supply industry allows you access to the widest selection of standard and customised rectifiers, IGBTs, MOSFETs, thyristors, diodes, heatsinks, high voltage semiconductor components, converters, liquid cooling systems, power electronic building blocks and capacitors.GD Rectifiers are, we support Great Britain's leading railway providers such as Network Rail, Transport for London, passenger and freight operating companies, rolling stock organisations, main infrastructure contractors and many other buying organisations in the management of supply chain risk.Railway manufacturers and contractors are seeking further efficiency savings in the full range of electrical components that meet low life-cycle costs. Our passive components, including: rectifiers, high voltage diodes, heatsinks, filters and capacitors enable increased productivity and capabilities. This improves operational availability and control of on-going maintenance costs.are used across a wide range of railway traction technologiesprovide auxiliary power supplies in the railway sectorGTO's are designed for railway tractionare used in main and signalling circuits at railway stationsare usually used in overhead signalling lines and on the tracksare used to provide LED lighting on the platforms.are used to track the presence of the trains on the rail tracksare used for railway DC tractionare used across trams, metro, light rail ad high speed trains, they all need resistors for different kinds of applicationsare fed with energy from overhead line, they supply various loads in substations, including power supply for integrated lighting and information systems, railway signalling and protection systemsoffer high quality and reliability that significantly increase traffic availability of Passenger coachesconvert voltage from generators in to the drive power for the traction motors, three-phase auxiliary power supply for the train on-board consumers and into DC auxiliary power supply for charging train batteriessupply the main and auxiliary drives of tramsLocomotives are used for supplying the main and auxiliary drives for locomotivesare designed for installation in the traction converter, the liquid cooling system uses water to cool the converter power modulesare subsystems for traction converters, they are liquid cooled building blocks designed for propulsion converters in traction applicationsGD Rectifiers has been servicing the railway industry for over 50 years, they have an extensive team of sales engineers dedicated to supporting you. Our experienced team are ready to help you on your next project, tailoring your needs to your business.For further information on GD Rectifiers' railway products and solutions please call:or email your enquiry to: