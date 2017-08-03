News By Tag
Sanctuary Grant Letter is Model For Protecting Healthcare
Requiring Applicants To Provide Adequate Public Health Assurances Is Key
By using this carrot approach, and changing only a few words, the government could probably provide health care, either under Obamacare or some Republican replacement, to virtually all Americans without additional burdens (e.g., higher premiums, deductibles, etc.) or increased taxes, argues public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
Banzhaf notes that the American Lung Association estimates that smoking costs the American economy about $322 billion a year.
This includes over $175 billion in direct medical care for adults, but does not include the huge increased indirect costs such has higher numbers of complications from surgery, slower healing, etc.
Most of this alarming cost is now being borne by nonsmoking taxpayers in the form of higher taxes (to pay for unnecessary costs under Medicare, Medicaid, and other programs) as well as ever-escalating health care costs (in the form of higher premiums, changing deductibles, etc.).
Since the Congressional Budget Office [CBO] estimates that Obamacare would cost about $1.34 trillion over the next decade - just under $140 billion/yr - reducing smoking by only 50% could cover the entire cost of any existing or new health care plan - including many times over the costs attributable to pre-existing conditions - without using taxpayers' money, or imposing higher insurance rates on the great majority of Americans who do not smoke.
Indeed, notes Banzhaf, since neither Obamacare nor any of the major Republican approaches to change it actually reduce health care costs, but rather simply try to shift the huge existing financial burden of providing care, doing something like reducing smoking may be the only way to reduce health care costs which are now imposed on policy holders, taxpayers, medical device makers, and others.
One way to accomplish this goal would be to use the same carrot approach as the Justice Department by notifying applicants for grants to help protect the health of their communities to "demonstrate a complete commitment to" protecting public health by having in place "a statute, rule, regulation, policy, or practice that is designed to" protect the public from the clearly-established dangers of secondhand tobacco smoke which kills over 40,000 Americans each year. Here's why and how.
Prohibiting smoking in workplaces and public places - to protect the great majority of the population (including children) who do not smoke from the deadly dangers of breathing this carcinogenic substance - has been proven time and again to be perhaps the most effective way to help the 15% of the adult population who still smoke to finally quit. Also, unlike antismoking educational efforts and smoking cessation programs, it costs taxpayers nothing.
Yet, more than forty percent of the population live in a jurisdiction which does not yet have a comprehensive law prohibiting smoking in workplaces and public places, including restaurants and bars.
The federal government could quickly and effectively remedy that problem, and immediately slash smoking rates and save dollars, by simply requiring applicants for public health grants to have in place a comprehensive law, regulation, or policy protecting nonsmokers from exposure to tobacco smoke.
For example, the Department of Health and Human Services [HHS] could adopt a new policy, and send a letter, modeled on the sanctuary cities letter, stating: "to be considered for selection, a site must: demonstrate a complete commitment to PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH," and asking "does your jurisdiction have a statute, rule, regulation, policy, or practice that is designed to" PROTECT NONSMOKERS FROM INVOLUNTARY EXPOSURE TO TOBACCO SMOKE IN WORKPLACES AND PLACES OF PUBLIC ACCOMMODATION."
The desire if not need for these billions in grants would provide a very strong incentive for these remaining jurisdictions which still permit smoking in workplaces, and places of public accommodation, to join the remainder of the country, and save money, by prohibiting smoking.
This in turn would save tens if not hundreds of billions of dollars every year. In situations in which state law now prohibits municipalities from adopting such regulations, this financial incentive would put pressure on state legislators to revive the law to empower local jurisdictions to regulate public smoking.
An alternative would for HHS to simply announce that it will give preference in awarding grants to those jurisdictions which "demonstrate a complete commitment to PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH," and have in place "a statute, rule, regulation, policy, or practice that is designed to "PROTECT NONSMOKERS FROM INVOLUNTARY EXPOSURE TO TOBACCO SMOKE IN WORKPLACES AND PLACES OF PUBLIC ACCOMMODATION."
Even without making this a requirement, the strong competition for these grants would provide a very strong incentive for cities, counties, universities, hospitals, and other applicants to provide the same level of protection from second tobacco smoke as nonsmokers (including children) now enjoy in much of the country, and also save money by slashing their own health care expenses.
Assuming that all of the claims made in support of requiring cities to fully cooperate with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws are valid, the estimates of the lives and dollars likely to be saved from this newest initiative fall far short of the lives and dollars which demonstrably would be saved by encouraging cities to adopt laws or other restrictions on involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke.
