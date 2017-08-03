Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn to Open in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State University to Welcome First-Ever Dual-Branded Marriott

-- Marriott International, Inc. announced today that a dual-branded Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn property will open on the campus of Ohio State University today. Located at 3100 Olentangy River Rd., the hotels are owned by UPH Holdings LLC and will be managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises of Raleigh, North Carolina. The Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn will offer 240 and 114 guest rooms, respectively. The hotels will share some amenities including an indoor swimming pool, a 1,950-square-foot fitness center, exterior courtyards with fire pits and the Moda Coutoure restaurant and bar.Located 12 minutes from downtown Columbus and 12 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the hotels offer convenient access to Ohio Stadium, Schottenstein Arena, the Arena District and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds."We are honored that Marriott has entrusted us to implement this twin hotel model, the next evolution in convenience and customization,"said Mark Laport, Concord Hospitality's President and CEO. "Extended-stay comfort meets full-service delivery and perks, all built around the diverse, but extremely specific needs of the OSU Corridor with its busy campus and medical center."About Marriott Hotel Columbus University AreaThe guest rooms offer a spacious and upgraded look complete with tailored solutions that are as inventive as its guests. Based on consumer insights, locally-inspired accents offer a sense of place, closets are open to alleviate fears of leaving clothes behind and the work surface provides flexibility to freely move and use technology wherever the guest desires. Bathtubs have been replaced with deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting to provide a relaxed and upgraded experience.The Marriott Hotel Columbus University Area features the Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub of the hotel that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provides guests with a space to relax, collaborate with colleagues or grab a night cap. Guests can enjoy a variety of great food and drink options as well as seamless connectivity with free Wi-Fi and essential technology.Along with the Greatroom, the property also features The M Club Lounge, an exclusive area reserved for Elite and Club paying members with perks including a range of complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks and hors d'oervres and premium beverages throughout the day. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club Lounge also offers free Wi-Fi, printing and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travelers.Meeting planners have a lot to celebrate about the 12,000 square feet of Next Gen Meeting Space that is tailored to foster collaboration. All meeting spaces include a flexible set up, able to adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes with pivotable walls, moveable partitions, soft seating and modular furniture to ensure every team's meeting space is perfectly suited to their needs. Ideas are easily captured with tools such as rewritable surfaces, magnetic panels and shared-screen technology.About Residence Inn Columbus University AreaDesigned for stays of five nights or more, each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access.The Residence Inn's complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the hotel offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and an onsite guest laundry room.For more information or reservations, contact the Marriott Hotel Columbus University Area directly at 614-447-9777 or visit www.marriott.com/cmhcn, for the Residence Inn Columbus University Area call directly at 614-261-7994 or visit www.marriott.com/chmrn.-------------------------------------About Marriott International, Inc.Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,100 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 124 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Concord Hospitality Enterprises CompanyAs an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors on more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord is a company that leads with purpose both internally and externally. Learn more at concordhotels.com.