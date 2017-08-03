News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn to Open in Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State University to Welcome First-Ever Dual-Branded Marriott
Located 12 minutes from downtown Columbus and 12 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the hotels offer convenient access to Ohio Stadium, Schottenstein Arena, the Arena District and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds.
"We are honored that Marriott has entrusted us to implement this twin hotel model, the next evolution in convenience and customization,"
About Marriott Hotel Columbus University Area
The guest rooms offer a spacious and upgraded look complete with tailored solutions that are as inventive as its guests. Based on consumer insights, locally-inspired accents offer a sense of place, closets are open to alleviate fears of leaving clothes behind and the work surface provides flexibility to freely move and use technology wherever the guest desires. Bathtubs have been replaced with deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting to provide a relaxed and upgraded experience.
The Marriott Hotel Columbus University Area features the Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub of the hotel that serves as a great social gathering place for both day and night. The contemporary décor and layout provides guests with a space to relax, collaborate with colleagues or grab a night cap. Guests can enjoy a variety of great food and drink options as well as seamless connectivity with free Wi-Fi and essential technology.
Along with the Greatroom, the property also features The M Club Lounge, an exclusive area reserved for Elite and Club paying members with perks including a range of complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks and hors d'oervres and premium beverages throughout the day. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club Lounge also offers free Wi-Fi, printing and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travelers.
Meeting planners have a lot to celebrate about the 12,000 square feet of Next Gen Meeting Space that is tailored to foster collaboration. All meeting spaces include a flexible set up, able to adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes with pivotable walls, moveable partitions, soft seating and modular furniture to ensure every team's meeting space is perfectly suited to their needs. Ideas are easily captured with tools such as rewritable surfaces, magnetic panels and shared-screen technology.
About Residence Inn Columbus University Area
Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-
The Residence Inn's complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.
Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the hotel offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and an onsite guest laundry room.
For more information or reservations, contact the Marriott Hotel Columbus University Area directly at 614-447-9777 or visit www.marriott.com/
-------------------------------------
About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,100 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 124 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company
As an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors on more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord is a company that leads with purpose both internally and externally. Learn more at concordhotels.com.
Contact
Tim Lieb
***@sageagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse