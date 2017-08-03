Cleanroom Technology Market Is Driven by Surge in Demand from Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector

Variant- Market- Research- Logo- HP

GlobalReport, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $5,171 million by 2024 from $3,474 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% and 5.1%, respectively, during the forecast period.Increase in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, and stringent rules and regulation towards safety is driving the global cleanroom technology market. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness have increased the demand for quality products, supplementing the market growth. However, high maintenance and installation cost is restraining the market growth. Rising consumer demand for customized cleanroom technology would provide business opportunities for the market players in the coming five to six years.Global cleanroom technology market has been segmented into, type, construction, application, and geography. By type segment, the market is bifurcated into equipment and consumables. Construction segment is categorized into, hardwall cleanrooms, standard/drywall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and terminal boxes/pass through cabinets. Medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and others are the various classifications of the application segment.By type, equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, whereas consumables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. In the same year, standard/drywall cleanrooms and hard wall cleanrooms accounted for majority of the market share in the construction segment. Pharmaceuticals dominated the application segment in 2016, and medical devices are expected to grow fastest.North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW) are the geographical classifications of global cleanroom technology market. North America accounted for the largest share in the market with 38.3% in 2016, followed by Europe with 30.1%. Rapid industrialization and increasing awareness about certified products have made Asia-Pacific suitable for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2016 – 2024.Major key players operating in the global cleanroom technology market are,· Taikisha, Ltd.· Kimberly-Clark Corporation· Alpiq Group· Clean Air Products· Illinois Tool Works· E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company· Ardmac Ltd.· Azbil Corporation· Ardmac Ltd.· M+ W Group, and Royal Imtech N.V., among others.