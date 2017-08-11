 
Digital Security Clinics Will Better Help Protect London Businesses Online Security

 
 
London Digital Security Centre
London Digital Security Centre
 
LONDON - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The London Digital Security Centre will be hosting two Digital Security Clinics at the NatWest branches of 45 Whitechapel Road, London E1 1DU and 80 Lewisham High Street, Lewisham SE13 5JJ, on Friday 11 and Monday 14 August respectively.

The Clinics, run by Mark Godsland, Community Engagement Officer for the Centre, will offer one to one consultations of approximately fifty minutes' each, focusing on the SME's security needs. The company will receive advice on technical controls they can implement to protect their business as well as information regarding the latest digital threats and vulnerabilities that may affect their business.

The London Digital Security Centre's Digital Security Clinics will be delivered over time across the London area, hosted in a variety of different locations to reach as many SME's as possible. Three have already taken place in Whitechapel, Lewisham Shopping Centre and Waterloo.

Both of the events in August follow previous 'in the community' (ITC) engagements when the London Digital Security Centre, alongside the Metropolitan Police or City of London Police as appropriate, engaged directly with small and medium sized businesses to help them to enhance their digital security, to be better protected from cybercrime and know to report crime to ActionFraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of cybercrime. These businesses have been invited to attend the Digital Security Clinics.

Companies that have not participated in the ITC engagements can still book to attend a Digital Security Clinic here:

·         11/8/17 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-digital-security-ce...

·         14/8/17 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-digital-security-ce...

Companies do not need to be a member of the Centre's free membership scheme currently but are asked to register and complete the online assessment in advance. Companies do not need to bank with NatWest to attend the Clinics.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre commented: "the clinics are an important part of our work to engage with SMEs. It provides business owners with the opportunity to speak on a one to one basis with representatives from the Centre and to receive free impartial advice regarding the controls that will help improve their Digital Security, and the support to implement them. I encourage SMEs to register at their earliest convenience and take advantage of this free support."

For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

