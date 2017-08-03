News By Tag
Johnson Financial Consulting to hold 7th Annual Tech Summit
Johnson Financial Consulting's invitation-only event convenes leading venture capitalists, executives from established and emerging technology companies, and technologists from Johnson Financial Consulting's IT organization for an intensive few days of solution briefings, strategy presentations and networking.
Johnson Financial Consulting's Chief Technology Officer commented on the upcoming summit saying "Our annual summit represents a unique opportunity to build relationships with venture capitalists and technology executives. We view the summit as a critical tool for identifying potential clients and business partners and learning about the best new technologies in the marketplace."
A leading IT technology spokesman who has attended the summit commented on the event saying "I've attended Johnson Financial Consulting's Summit over the past few years and it's a fantastic place to interact with small, innovative companies and to engage with industry peers and the Johnson Financial Consulting' team in a very beneficial way."
About Us: http://www.johnsonfinancialconsulting.com/
Established in 2010, Johnson Financial Consulting has built an international reputation for market perception and client success. Since our founding, we have been delivering extensive financial planning to our client base, which consists of individual investors, families, trusts and multinational corporations.
With over 7 years of experience, we have always operated with transparency and respect for our stakeholders and clients, carrying out exhaustive risk assessments and striving to uphold the highest industry standards. Our commitment and dedication to effectively implementing and managing assets has always been our priority. Through our understanding of international markets and our clients' unique positions, we seek out the best opportunities to improve your finances.
In today's fast-paced investment environment and uncertain economic climate, we understand that it is essential to employ high-quality analytics and research methodology to ascertain positive moves into the market. At Johnson Financial Consulting, our expert financial strategists utilize the latest analytics technology and our internal projections to better understand market direction.
Recognized as one of the leading private wealth management firms in Asia, and offering services in regions across the globe, Johnson Financial Consulting offers clients an exclusive service independent of third parties, allowing us to identify and offer opportunities which solely benefit your position.
