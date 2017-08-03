News By Tag
Advanced Digital Marketing Training in the UAE
BrandMoxie Partners with CreatorUp!, World's Leading Digital Media Training Company
A global provider of executive training for companies like Google, YouTube, L'Oréal, BBDO, McCann, and other leading agencies, CreatorUp sees increasing demand from brand and agency clients for its expertise in the digital space. "Brands are spending more on digital now than on TV advertising, and now more on mobile than on desktop video," observed CreatorUp CEO Mike Tringe. "But there's still a lot of uncertainty about how to make sure these campaigns perform. If your digital strategy involves posting the same TV ads to your social channels, or playing them in an app, it's a missed opportunity."
Speaking about the partnership, Sana Bagersh, CEO of BrandMoxie said, "Digital media is the future. And while digital is constantly changing and developing, there are advanced methodologies and metrics that must be adopted to make content effective and relevant. We believe that our partnership with CreatorUp will bring advanced digital capabilities to the UAE and the region."
BrandMoxie provides clients a one-stop shop for the full breadth of marketing services, such as strategy consulting and research; advertising design and campaign implementation;
This partnership will bring next generation video content and business training to enterprises, influencers, and content creators by imparting real world skills drawn from real world experience. Trainings are developed and taught by filmmaker-mentors with the experience, expertise and credibility to reach and impact their audience and are built on hands on project-based learning approach, impart lasting skills and actionable take-away assets, and make an immediate impact.
Sean Graham, a California-native and head of International Business Development at CreatorUp is leading operations in India and the UAE. "It's hard to put into words just how exciting this new partnership is for us and the people we will impact. It is estimated that by 2020 a staggering 80% of web traffic will be video based. The need to strategize has never been more important and the power of digital communications has never been stronger. We're passionate about sharing industry-leading knowledge to unlock the power of content. It is way past the time for people to take the digital landscape seriously. Our job is to help grow the ecosystem by giving people the knowledge and tools they need to succeed."
About CreatorUp
CreatorUp (www.creatorup.com) is a global leader in digital media training, powering clients such as Google, YouTube, L'Oréal, and other leading agencies across the world. CreatorUp shares industry-leading knowledge to unlock the power of content for brands, creators, agencies, communities, and platforms.
About BrandMoxie
BrandMoxie (www.brandmoxie.com) is a leading advertising agency in Abu Dhabi that strives to be vibrant, forward looking, innovation driven, providing a one-stop shop with the entire breadth of traditional and digital marketing services.
