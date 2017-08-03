News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapies Market Worth $14.1bn in 2021
The global next-generation antibody therapies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2016-2027. The market is estimated at $3.1bn in 2016 and $14.1bn in 2021.
The lead analyst of the report said: "In 2016, the leading sector of the next-generation antibody therapies market, in terms of drug revenues, is the ADC submarket. Two products have been approved and launched in this sector since 2011. In terms of drug approvals, the largest submarket of the next-generation antibody therapies market is the biosimilars sector, which has had now had many approvals in markets worldwide - including, finally, the US.
The next-generation antibody therapies market will be driven by launch of novel therapies, increasing demand for current therapies such as Gazyva, Adcetris, Poteligeo and Kadcyla, increasing investment in the development of next-gen therapeutic antibodies, increasing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and the rising use of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)."
The 245-page report provides 133 charts that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the global next-generation antibody therapies market.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the five submarkets: Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Engineered antibodies, Bispecific antibodies, Antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins (ALPs), Biosimilar antibody therapies.
This report also provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for these products: Adcetris, Kadcyla, Gazyva/Gazyvaro, Poteligeo, Removab, Blincyto, Kalbitor
The 245-page report offers market forecasts for the US, EU5 group, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Rest of the World.
Our study also discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as social, technological, economic and political factors that affect the next-generation antibody therapies market.
The report Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapies Market Forecast 2017-2027: Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC), Biosimilar Antibodies, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins (ALPs) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the next-generation antibody therapies market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the next-generation antibody therapies industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse