Asahi India Glass Ltd. Brings Architectural Glass Solutions to Your Smartphones
The application has features like:
• Glass Solutions: The app makes it a breeze to pick products based on the functional solutions they provide, namely – Acoustic, Privacy, Safety & Security, Aesthetics and Energy-efficiency solutions
• Solutions for Windows: Easily browse through door and window solutions in wood or uPVC
• Specialized applications:
• Experience Zone: The application allows users to experience two functional benefits– Privacy and Security – provided by glass. It includes interactive demonstration of AIS Swytchglas, Glass with Integrated Blinds, AIS Stronglas, AIS Securityglas, etc.
• Contact Us & Queries: The users can easily share their requirements and AIS team will connect with them to offer the best solutions in glass
The application is a one-stop shop for getting product details, applications, downloading swatches of various products and performance parameters. An added benefit is that the users will also be able to send across their queries directly to AIS personnel.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO – Consumer Glass, COO – Architectural Institutional Business, CMO, CIO, Asahi India Glass Ltd. said "AIS has always encouraged innovation be it in terms of glass products and solutions or marketing initiatives. We continue to leverage technology to provide a unique experience in our interactions with the customers. The mobile app is a great medium to showcase the value proposition of our products."
The app is available for a free download on Google Play store and the Apple app store:
• Android: https://play.google.com/
• iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/
About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS): Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 75% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains. www.aisglass.com
