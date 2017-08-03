Asahi India Glass Ltd. Brings Architectural Glass Solutions to Your Smartphones

AIS Glass

-- Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) – India's leading integrated glass company has launched an exclusive mobile application to showcase all of their architectural glass solutions. The application, AIS - World of Glass allows channel partners and customers to go through the extensive portfolio of glass products before picking the right solutions for home or office spaces.The application has features like:The app makes it a breeze to pick products based on the functional solutions they provide, namely – Acoustic, Privacy, Safety & Security, Aesthetics and Energy-efficiency solutionsEasily browse through door and window solutions in wood or uPVCInnovative and specialised glass applications like glass staircases, infinity swimming pool, skylights, canopies, gazebos etc. have been showcasedThe application allows users to experience two functional benefits– Privacy and Security – provided by glass. It includes interactive demonstration of AIS Swytchglas, Glass with Integrated Blinds, AIS Stronglas, AIS Securityglas, etc.The users can easily share their requirements and AIS team will connect with them to offer the best solutions in glassThe application is a one-stop shop for getting product details, applications, downloading swatches of various products and performance parameters. An added benefit is that the users will also be able to send across their queries directly to AIS personnel.Speaking about the launch,, COO – Consumer Glass, COO – Architectural Institutional Business, CMO, CIO, Asahi India Glass Ltd. said "The app is available for a free download on Google Play store and the Apple app store:About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS): Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 75% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains. www.aisglass.com