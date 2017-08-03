News By Tag
10 Great Rules to Wear the Perfect Tiara & Crown for Every Occasion
Queen Crown & bridal accessories are symbolic and traditional forms of headwear jewelry which gives the royal touch & feeling of importance. They have been part of women's jewelry heirloom since ages.
In this glamorous world, every woman wants to look gorgeous on each & every occasion they are going to attend. Tiaras for bridal wear to headbands for birthday and diamond crowns for the beauty pageant to prom headpiece; don't we all want to look the gorgeous self.
Both the Tiaras and Crowns have different concepts. Crowns are heavier and with fuller designs. Whereas tiaras are lighter with generally design spread in center.. One can wear any one of the head accessories according to the occasion. There are different ways of wearing wedding tiaras and crown properly.
Queen Jewels Inc a one of its kind of Online shop which manufacturers Queen Tiaras & Crowns customized to buyers need in gold, Silver, Diamonds & gemstones combination. Mr. Aey Kay the owner of the Queen Jewels Inc has given us a very important guide for all buyers to follow 10 Great rules to wear the Tiara perfectly.
Here are some interesting thumb rules for wearing theseessentialhead accessories correctly:
1. Select the perfect tiara as per occasion or festive. Birthday & prom parties will have lighter tiaras or headbands to be considered for wearing. Wedding or pageants will have heavier crowns suited the best.
2. Face shape is also a point to take into consideration while buying a tiara. There are lots of designer crown and tiaras available that complement certain face shapes. If someone has long face then they can buy a pointy tiara online for a queen look. An individual with a round face can go for the rounded style and it will give them look like a moon. People with more robust personalities can go for Victorian style Tiara with gemstones & Diamonds. While purchasing a tiara crown gold,always make sure that the piece you have selected has a size fitted to your need & Face.
3. Always pair bridal hair accessories tiara with the outfit for a stunning look in their wedding. Match your crown with dress of the important day. Be in sync with self & what you wear.
4. It is necessary to consider the hairstylist because different tiaras need to have a different hairstyle for perfect adjustment. Style your hair first with hair spray by self or with hair stylist and use hairspray and only then place tiara or crown on the head. . The hair spray will help in setting the hair for a long time and is the best solution to provide the grip for holding the tiara.
5. For the better grip, do not wash the hair just before going to wear a crown on it. Wet hair might cause a headgear accessory malfunction. Ensure that your hairs are dry & set as it provides more grip and the tiara stay firm.
6. Only once you have done with the hair dressing, only then put the tiara on the head.
7. The way to place the tiara on your head is by putting the thumb on the chin and the index finger on the gap between your eyebrows. Now, one should bring the thumb on the position of the index finger. After this, you will see that the finger is touching the base of crown.
8. There is a need to slide or angle the sterling silver tiara slightly so that its prongs go into the hair properly.
9. One can also make use of bobby pins so that tiara will not fall off or remain stable in one place. They have to make use of bobby pins in such a manner so that it will not interfere with the design of tiara.
10. Most importantly you have to put the tiara or crown first and then clip the veil directly to hair. This is necessary because if someone clips veils to tiara then its weight drag it back painfully.
The above guide about how to wear tiara & crown perfectly has been shared by Mr. Aey Kay of Queen Jewels Inc. based on his experience of Manufacturing & trading in Tiaras & Crown at their web portal.
