Ambulatory Service Market Outlook – Growing Awareness & Increasing Convenience Driving the Market

Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on Ambulatory Service Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Healthcare Series.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Ambulatory Service Market in India 2017' (https://www.researchonindia.com/ambulatory-service-market-in-india-2021.html). The increasing old age population and rising disposable income in India is helping the market for ambulatory services to develop in the country, and the market is expected to exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

Netscribes' latest market research report titled Ambulatory Service Market in India 2017 states that the market for ambulatory services in India will witness strong growth in the next five years. There has been an increase in demand for daycare services in the country owing to the convenience it offers to patients in terms of high quality treatment at a lower cost and lesser time. The growth of medical centers providing ambulatory surgeries has increased owing to its increased demand in the country in the last few years. This rise in demand can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits of such procedures, as well as the increased affordability resulting from increasing disposable income. The willingness of insurance companies as well to cover certain medical procedures that do not require hospitalization is also benefitting the market considerably.

However, few patients have a perception that the fast turnaround of ambulatory procedures results in diagnostic errors, thereby reducing the credibility of such procedures among such patients. Moreover, the view that the lack of hospitalization after such surgeries may lead to poor post-operative care has also led to a few patients opting for traditional treatments with a larger hospitalization period despite the latter's higher cost. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow over the next five years and exhibit a strong CAGR.

Customizations Available
With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com

For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:

Phone: +91 33 4027 6243/6222; +91 33 4027 6200/6207; +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: support@researchonindia.com ; info@netscribes.com

About Netscribes

Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information please write to info@netscribes.com

Source:Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd.
