 
News By Tag
* Private Equity
* Financing Solutions
* Fundraising Options
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

ALCOR M&A Private Equity Funds Well Positioned to Exploit Fundraising Boom

Putting Capital to Work Making Companies Stronger............
 
 
BKFUJQvY
BKFUJQvY
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Private Equity
Financing Solutions
Fundraising Options

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Services

CHICAGO - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ALCOR M&A is a firm advising on a range of venture capital, private equity and corporate venturing transactions. We advise on all aspects throughout the funding lifecycle of a company, from early-stage investments, subsequent funding rounds, bridge financing, venture debt and equity reorganization, as well as exits via trade sales, management buyouts. Our venture capital and private equity group also advises numerous international and domestic corporate on strategic investments..

We are active in the private equity market, whether advising the equity investors, management, target, or debt providers. Our practice covers not only domestic buyouts and buy-ins but also has considerable expertise advising on international transactions. The team is supported by other specialist groups within the firm. Many of our IP and regulatory partners have spent time in-house at technology or media companies, or with regulatory bodies, bringing a useful insight into the underlying due diligence of IP-rich or regulated companies.

Are you looking for a Financing Options? Complete the Enquiry Form! http://www.alcormna.com/enquire-now.php

Redefining M&A Strategy to Drive Competitiveness in a Digital World

With expertise and experience ranging from large and complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including public company takeovers, through to smaller private company acquisitions and disposals, our approach is proactive and commercial. ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. On mutual agreement ALCOR proceeds to setup and structure the M&A transaction with performance clauses to ensure long term success. ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients.

Along with competent consulting services, ALCOR offers optimal solutions to the clients through low-cost merger model; low-cost acquisition model and global M&A advisory which offers tried and tested services in all the matters related to merger integration and follow-ups. The company is also involved in the thorough and detailed execution of transactions. We focus and always build a strong, long-term relationship with our clients.

ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.

ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.

For More Information on Financial Services, Stay tuned with AlcorMNA!
http://www.alcormna.com/private-equity

Contact
George Mollakal
***@alcormna.com
End
Source:
Email:***@alcormna.com
Tags:Private Equity, Financing Solutions, Fundraising Options
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ALCORMNA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share