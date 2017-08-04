News By Tag
SIF17 to take place alongside COP23 at Deutsche Post DHL Group's Post Tower
LONDON (10 August 2017): The largest business side event at the annual UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP) will take place on the lawn of the Deutsche Post DHL Group Post Tower (Post Tower) premises adjacent to the Bula Zone of COP23 in Bonn, on 13th and 14th November 2017.
COP refers to the Conference of the Parties comprising the 197 parties in ratification of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC. Following the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the annual COP is where Governments convene to discuss next steps.
Now in its eighth year, SIF is the largest business focused event taking place during the COP, uniting 600 global delegates from public and private sector organisations to catalyse the partnerships needed to accelerate low carbon development solutions.
The partnership between Climate Action and Deutsche Post DHL Group to convene the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF) at Post Tower was formed out of aligned interests and a mutual belief that innovation is the centre of reduced environmental impact. The Sustainable Innovation Forum will be hosted on Deutsche Post DHL's lawn, in the shadow of the 162.5 metre Post Tower. A building powered by 100% certified renewable energy, with a cooling system that uses natural, local sources of wind and water, allowing it to consume 30% less energy.
On the Post Tower lawn, SIF will take place inside award-winning inflatable structures that will be powered as far as possible by renewable energy with any food waste from the Forum being converted into energy.
Climate Action Founder and CEO Nick Henry commented: 'We are delighted to partner with Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world's leading mail and logistics company and BMW Group, as Headline Sponsor of the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2017. Together we will be bringing sustainable innovation to the heart of COP23. Our two day forum in Bonn, alongside the crucial COP23 negotiations will be very special, as we move the Paris Agreement forward.'
Christof Ehrhart, head of Corporate Communications and Responsibility at Deutsche Post DHL Group DHL Group, also spoke of the partnership, saying "Deutsche Post DHL Group already demonstrated its commitment to climate action when in March this year we announced our ambition to reduce all transport-related emissions to net zero by 2050. We fully support COP23 and believe that its agenda will help us to further shape our efforts towards achieving this goal. Within this context, we are also delighted to be supporting SIF in its efforts to foster dialogue and action among public and private sector players".
The location of SIF is adjacent to the COP23 'Bula Zone', which will include plenary halls, meeting rooms for negotiations, delegation offices and media facilities in the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB). This will be complemented by UN Campus facilities and temporary structures built in the immediate surrounding areas.*
The Sustainable Innovation Forum's venue will be available to hire over the 2 weeks of COP23.
*Information taken from UNFCCC website: https://henleymediagroup.activehosted.com/
Media Contacts:
Climate Action:
Melina Diamantopoulou,
Head of Production
Tel: +44 (0)20 7871 0173
Email: melinad@climateactionprogramme.org
Deutsche Post DHL Group:
Daniel McGrath
Global Media Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 228 182-9925
E-Mail: Daniel.McGrath@
