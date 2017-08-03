News By Tag
KritiKal Celebrates its 15 Years of Business with a Lookback at its Most Notable Moments
On the commemoration day, the function commenced sharp at 2:00 pm with a warm welcome note by the founders of KritiKal Solutions including Mr. Dipinder Singh Sekhon, Mr. Nishant Sharma, and Mr. Ashwani Gautam. Recounting the journey so far, "they spoke about the challenges and achievements over the years. 2010 to 2014 had proved to be quite a steep climb with many obstacles along the way, however, persistence & constant innovation ensured an upswing in the following years, helping us reach the 100 million-mark by 2017. Throughout our journey, we learned what it takes to develop and deliver a product which exceeds a client's expectations and achieved great milestones with lots of hard work and the sheer dedication & determination of the team. The journey has been amazing– full of enthusiasm, dedication, and relentless efforts– that helped us push our limits and begin on the 'Big Leap' plan to join the ₹ Billion League by 2020. When we look back to those amazing 15 years, we believe that we are on the right track to innovate the world with our cutting-edge technology & expertise."
Also, they added in the speech that "We had built traction and were fast approaching the end of our runway, the two evident options – crash or fly – And we weren't ready to crash! That's when the first funding round happened, we quadrupled our sales & marketing arsenal and concentrated on our focus on increasing our productivity and efficiency; in-effect extending our runway, for building the best foundation for sustainable flight.
Celebrations began with exciting games and cultural programs that were hosted by KalaKriti- The Organizing Team. In line with KritiKal's focus on encouraging extracurricular activities, we also witnessed 'KritiKal's Got Talent', where employees got a chance to showcase their creativity and innate flair. Undoubtedly, the energy in each participant of the KritiKal family was at full throttle and the aura of the ballroom was jovial & invigorating. Along with the Celebration, the Company appreciated & recognized the dedication & efforts of employees. There were different categories of awards to honour our champions, ranging from the 'Exemplary Efforts' Award to our highest accolade – the 'Sarvottam Kriti' Award for outstanding contribution to the company's success.
Touching the final note, a ramp walk was organized for the best-dressed gentlemen and ladies in the team. Winners of the competition were honored by Mr. Ajay Muttreja- Strategic Advisor, KritiKal Solutions. Then, Mr. Muttreja expressed few words about the company values and blessed the KritiKal family for the huge success in future, advising the team to keep our aim & targets – limitless.
The Founders blew out the Candles on the Cake, concluding the festivities for the day and marking the completion of 15 Years of KritiKal Solutions. The evening saw the entire team coming together for High-Tea, hearty congratulations all across and endless photo sessions with friends and colleagues. The team pledged from the 'Basket of Thoughts' – a book gifted to the KritiKal Team by mentor, Mr. Barry Bharathan - to remain productive all the time and mark many such wonderful years of success in the future.
About KritiKal Solutions:
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 15 years, we have contributed to 50 Innovations/
Know more about KritiKal at-http://www.kritikalsolutions.com/
