Launched the official website of Indywood Film Tourism - Developed by Aries Estrrado

KTDC Chairman M Vijayakumar launched the official website of Indywood Film Tourism - Developed by Aries Estrrado Technologies
 
TRIVANDRUM, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- CAPITAL CITY TO BE PROMOTED AS HUB OF FILM TOURISM
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala capital is set to become the capital of film tourism as Project Indywood has launched an innovative project exclusively for the city. The $10-billion project involves a tour package introduced by Indywood Film Tourism, titled "Travancore Treasures (Ananthavismayam)."

KTDC Chairman M Vijayakumar launched the official website of Indywood Film Tourism - Developed by Aries Estrrado Technologies a software company in India.


Film Tourism offers a visit to prominent film tourism destinations in the city– dual 4K cinemas Aries Plex, Aries Vismayas Max Studio, Guinness Book of Records holder Aries Guinness Chundan, world's longest steel-made snake boat, Magic Planet and shooting locations.

"Film and Tourism are an integral part of our life, culture and emotions. It integrates the nation irrespective of socio, economic, cultural and religious differences. We cannot imagine a day without film and tourism. Indywood intends to create a new market which is beneficial to the State by blending the immense potential of film and tourism sectors," Sohan Roy, Hollywood Director and Chairman cum CEO of UAE-headquartered Aries Group, said in a release here today.  "The venture will be a boon for enterprises and entrepreneurs in film, hotel and tourism industries."

