NAME Edu Emerges As The Largest Event Management Institute In Eastern India

NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is in the news for being one of the topmost event management institutes in Eastern India.

Contact

National Academy of Media and Events

***@gmail.com National Academy of Media and Events

End

-- NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is in the news for being one of the topmost event management institutes in Eastern India. It is an institute that offers industry-specific raining and lessons to the students so that they can compete well in the competitive environment that they face in the outside world.It is a premiere institute that is now attracting a lot of students from across the country. This is the institute that is involved in shaping the lives of many entrepreneurs across the country. With good placement cell at help for the students the institute has placed many students in different reputed companies across the country and abroad. In the words of one of the co-founders of the institute, "Our sole objective is to develop meaningful education programs and offer contemporary industry exposure to our students."With the aim of developing a class of skilled and efficient professionals in the field of event management and training, the institute offers different courses.The different courses offered and subjects studied could be checked from the information provided on the website of the institute. It provides both professional diploma as well as certification courses in subjects like event management, public relations, wedding management, advertising management, event planning, and different integrated marketing communications.There are regular weekend workshops for subjects like advertisement, film making, script writing, and drama. In addition to that it also organizes workshops, projects, case studies, and also soft skill development sessions to help the students are better in their professional fields.The institute is transparent about its offering and offers all information to the students through its website where one can find all information regarding admission process, eligibility criteria, and course fees. Accordingly, one can prepare for enrolment to the institute. The registration forms are also readily available at the website for the interested students. The students are also allowed to visit the campus of the institute and gather all information about it.: National Academy of Media and Events is one of the most reputed and professional institute for management studies. It is an institute that offers all kinds of facilities to the aspirants. Proper placements of the students as well as industry oriented training for the students are its forte.National Academy of Media and EventsMINTO PARK, the Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,Kolkata 700 017, West BengalPhone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272info.nameedu@gmail.com.