Rheinmetall, ABBS, Revision Military and showcase latest technology for Active Protection Systems
SMi Reports: Leading OEMS, Prime Contractors and System Integrators to share most advanced technology for Active Protection Systems at SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
As well as military leaders from Isarel, UK and US, other key supporting organisations of the focus day includes: Advanced Blast & Ballistic Systems, Arconic, ARTEC, Raytheon, Revision Military and Rheinmetall. These leading solution providers will deliver technical briefings to provide an unrivalled insight into the technology available for military applications.
Dr Ronald Meixner, Engineer Business Unit Protection Systems, Rheinmetall will provide key metrics for safe APS application and as well as examine the pros and cons of APS. In addition, he will talk about the system safety for deployment.
Steve Carkner, Head of Innovation for Revision Military, and Brigadier (Retd.) Peter Rafferty, President, Revision Military UK and Vice President Power of Revision Military will explain how their technology and solutions can help to improve protection within for forces. They will talk about Revision's world class protective equipment and innovative battlefield energy solutions to protect the soldier and the platform, to deliver Mission Survivability through signature management, reducing platform acoustic, thermal and logistic signatures. They will also provide case study of the F-35 Lightening II, F/A 18 Hornet, AH1 Attack Cobra and LRSS LAV 6.0 Combat Vehicle which uses Revision's power solutions.
Mr Roger Sloman, Director, Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems will discuss the threats to the occupants of armoured vehicles hit by mine/IED blasts. He will explain the fundamental design principles of the required protection systems and deliberate over the proof-of-concept test results.
Following the Active Protection Systems focus day will be the main conference which will take place on the 15th & 16th November. Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability aims to deliver a strong focus on the relationship between current requirements, emerging technologies and how these might be leveraged to enhance force protection. As well as hearing the perspectives of senior programme managers from procurement and future land requirements, the meeting aims to ensure thorough participation from the leading solution providers currently at the forefront of innovation in the survivability space.
Featured speakers attending the main conference will include: Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems, ARTEC GmbH, British Army, Bundeswehr Technical Centre for Protective and Special Technologies, Czech Military Research Institute, Danish Defence and Acquisition Organisation, DSTL, German Army, IMI Systems, IMP Castle Associates Limited, Israeli MoD, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Lockheed Martin UK, NATO, Pearson Engineering, SOUCY DEFENSE, Swedish Defence Research Agency, TNO, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, US Army, UTC Aerospace Systems and Vetronics Research Centre.
3rd Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability
14th - 16th November
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
