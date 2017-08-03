News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Send For Help Director Elected Chairman Of BSIA Lone Worker Section
The appointment means that the Group now occupies an unprecedented three spaces on the Section Committee, with each subsidiary brand receiving representation.
Operations Director, Ricardo Pombo and IMC Operations Manager, Nick Shea will be attending future BSIA meetings on behalf of Peoplesafe and Skyguard respectively. Will Murray will continue to represent Guardian24.
As the largest supplier of lone worker protection globally, the new roles further enhance Send For Help's position at the forefront of the lone working industry. The objectives of the BSIA's Lone Worker Section are to raise awareness and educate the market, and assist in development of industry standards by working with key stakeholders.
The BSIA (British Security Industry Association)
On being elected to head up the Committee, Will Murray commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled to take on the role of Chairman. Having been involved with the BSIA for nearly 10 years, I'm looking forward to playing a greater part in helping to shape the industry and working closely with the Section to raise standards and promote safer lone working."
James Kelly, Chief Executive of the BSIA, commented, "As a membership organisation, the BSIA's members are the lifeblood of the Association and play a vital role in helping to drive the Association forwards. Our section chairmen dually serve their member company as well as the BSIA, dedicating time and effort to the development of the private security industry."
For more information, please visit: www.sendforhelp.co.uk
Contact
Will Murray, Send For Help
***@guardian24.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse