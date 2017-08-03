Web Mapper in SuperGIS Server 10- Building Web GIS without Coding

In the upcoming product- SuperGIS Server 10, Supergeo will provide a brand-new interface and a tool called Web Mapper to help users create web GIS without coding.

-- In the last two years, Supergeo product team has dedicated to launching the brand-new SuperGIS 10 series products. The core values of SuperGIS 10 are cross-industry integration, cloud tech-oriented innovation, and user-friendly interface. Needless to say, the upgrade of SuperGIS Server 10 becomes extremely crucial since it is the heart of GIS cloud technologies. By integrating 2D and 3D on the same platform, it is expected to bring an even more amazing experience to every GIS user.In SuperGIS 3 series, the visualization of 2D and 3D web maps are provided by SuperGIS Server and SuperGIS 3D Earth Server respectively. But now, as SuperGIS 10 series products are fully renovated, the integration of 2D and 3D GIS technologies will enable users to view spatial data in both 2D and 3D perspectives. Industries applying GIS will benefit from the deeper understanding of their spatial data, which also makes their decisions and research outcomes more credible and valuable. Furthermore, the brand-new SuperGIS Server 10 not only can help users publish 2D and 3D spatial data but allows the created web applications to be used on different operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and mobile devices.Equipped with a brand-new tool-Web Mapper, the first version of SuperGIS Server 10 will be released in October of this year! Previously, when the users of SuperGIS Server were creating front-end applications, they were supposed to have certain coding skills so that they can use APIs and other tools to finish the customization. With Web Mapper, it becomes easier for people without programming background to create their own applications. Currently, Supergeo's R&D team is intensively developing the new features of SuperGIS Server 10. The full-function version will be available by the end of this year. Please stay tuned!Online tutorial- Steps to create a web GIS application with SuperGIS Server:Contact us to get a free trial of SuperGIS Server and advices for setting up:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.