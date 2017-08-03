News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Mapper in SuperGIS Server 10- Building Web GIS without Coding
In the upcoming product- SuperGIS Server 10, Supergeo will provide a brand-new interface and a tool called Web Mapper to help users create web GIS without coding.
In SuperGIS 3 series, the visualization of 2D and 3D web maps are provided by SuperGIS Server and SuperGIS 3D Earth Server respectively. But now, as SuperGIS 10 series products are fully renovated, the integration of 2D and 3D GIS technologies will enable users to view spatial data in both 2D and 3D perspectives. Industries applying GIS will benefit from the deeper understanding of their spatial data, which also makes their decisions and research outcomes more credible and valuable. Furthermore, the brand-new SuperGIS Server 10 not only can help users publish 2D and 3D spatial data but allows the created web applications to be used on different operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and mobile devices.
Equipped with a brand-new tool-Web Mapper, the first version of SuperGIS Server 10 will be released in October of this year! Previously, when the users of SuperGIS Server were creating front-end applications, they were supposed to have certain coding skills so that they can use APIs and other tools to finish the customization. With Web Mapper, it becomes easier for people without programming background to create their own applications. Currently, Supergeo's R&D team is intensively developing the new features of SuperGIS Server 10. The full-function version will be available by the end of this year. Please stay tuned!
Online tutorial- Steps to create a web GIS application with SuperGIS Server:
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact us to get a free trial of SuperGIS Server and advices for setting up:
staff@supergeo.com.tw
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse