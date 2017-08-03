News By Tag
* Webinar
* Supergis
* Webgl
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Upcoming SuperGIS Webinar- Web-based 3D Cadastral Mapping
On Aug. 16, Supergeo will host a webinar focused on web-based 3D GIS solution, built by SuperGIS 3D Earth Server and its APIs. Sign up and learn more.
In the last few years, one of the most important trends in the geospatial industry is displaying and analyzing spatial data in the 3D environment. That is because when compared with the traditional 2D environment, 3D visualization can help users get the complete picture of the study area. Furthermore, by using 3D GIS technology, patterns or landscapes that are vertically distributed could be better analyzed such as underground utilities, cadastres inside an apartment, or even the construction on slope areas. With the perspective brought by 3D GIS, all detailed information can be viewed and help users make smart decisions. At this webinar, powerful features in SuperGIS 3D Earth Server will be introduced, which are based on the latest web technologies such as HTML 5 and WebGL. By using SuperGIS 3D Earth Server and its APIs, users can easily share their data through various map services and create a 3D web GIS via built-in APIs. The greatest advantage of this framework is that people don't have to install additional plug-ins to view the result, reducing the limitations on browsers and also the risk of being attacked. Just open any browsers, users can effortlessly view their maps in 3D anytime anywhere.
Want to learn more? Register SuperGIS Webinar for free now!
http://www.supergeotek.com/
Watch other applications created by SuperGIS 3D Earth Server:
https://www.youtube.com/
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse