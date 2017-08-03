News By Tag
Be Epic! London International Film Festival
A Unique Cinematic Experience BELIFF (Be Epic! London International Film Festival) is proud to present films dedicated to the independent artists of the world and nurturing the true spirit of cinematography.
Join this special one-time screening of an exquisite assortment of shorts and features, carefully selected from around the world, guaranteed to delight all your senses and re connect you to visionary and true cinema.
The Festival, which will take place in London at Phoenix Cinema between 8th September - 10th September 2017, will unveil its highly anticipated programme on 14th August 2017, to contain thrilling projects from revived silent films, to heartbreaking dramas, quirky comedies, powerful sci-fi's, lovely animations, stimulating thrillers and eye opening documentaries.
This year will include Award Winning documentary "Poisoning Paradise" directed by Keely Shayne Brosnan and with Pierce Brosnan as Executive Producer and short documentary "An Undeniable Voice" produced by philanthropist and activist Sharon Stone and directed by Adam Rothlein.
Our mission of discovering most unique and visionary film makers out there will be key throughout, our schedule including films such as "The Story of l'Homme Cirque", a charming return to the silent film genre directed by Michael Flume, the original comedy "Bank Robber's Serenade" directed by Guillaume de Ginestel and the uplifting comedy "Daytimenoon"
Covering as many genres and types of films as possible and aiming to support to the fullest all self-sufficient film makers out there, our schedule will include endearing shorts produced by students, charismatic animations, ground breaking documentaries, interesting experimental films and surprising sci-fi's and dramas.
BELIFF will also be running Q&A sessions with film makers subject to availability and time, interviews with industry professionals and seminars with special guests such as representatives from Genera Productions and International School of Screen Acting as well as screenwriter Gerard Macdonald and actor Mehmet Ali Alabora.
Be Epic! London International Film Festival will end its 2017 edition with the BELIFF Awards Ceremony on 10th September with a jury made up of industry figures including director and producer David Craik, actress Belinda Peters and Director of Photography David Shine.
Main partners of our second edition include Genera, iPitch.TV InkTip, Fade In and International School of Screen Acting.
Full details on the programme and tickets and all auxiliary networking events can be found at https://www.beliff.co.uk
Look forward to seeing you there!
