 
News By Tag
* Film
* Film Festival
* London Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* North Finchley
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Be Epic! London International Film Festival

A Unique Cinematic Experience BELIFF (Be Epic! London International Film Festival) is proud to present films dedicated to the independent artists of the world and nurturing the true spirit of cinematography.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Film
Film Festival
London Events

Industry:
Event

Location:
North Finchley - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

NORTH FINCHLEY, England - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Be Epic! London International Film Festival to Bring Unique and Exciting collection of short and feature films to Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley, London.

Join this special one-time screening of an exquisite assortment of shorts and features, carefully selected from around the world, guaranteed to delight all your senses and re connect you to visionary and true cinema.

The Festival, which will take place in London at Phoenix Cinema between 8th September - 10th September 2017, will unveil its highly anticipated programme on 14th August 2017, to contain thrilling projects from revived silent films, to heartbreaking dramas, quirky comedies, powerful sci-fi's, lovely animations, stimulating thrillers and eye opening documentaries.

This year will include Award Winning documentary "Poisoning Paradise" directed by Keely Shayne Brosnan and with Pierce Brosnan as Executive Producer and short documentary "An Undeniable Voice"  produced by philanthropist and activist Sharon Stone and directed by Adam Rothlein.

Our mission of discovering most unique and visionary film makers out there will be key throughout, our schedule including films such as  "The Story of l'Homme Cirque", a charming return to the silent film genre directed by Michael Flume, the original comedy "Bank Robber's Serenade" directed by Guillaume de Ginestel and the uplifting comedy  "Daytimenoon" directed by Micah Perta and starting Olivia Wilde.

Covering as many genres and types of films as possible and aiming to support to the fullest all self-sufficient film makers out there, our schedule will include endearing shorts produced by students, charismatic animations, ground breaking documentaries, interesting experimental films and surprising sci-fi's and dramas.

BELIFF will also be running Q&A sessions with film makers subject to availability and time, interviews with industry professionals and seminars with special guests such as representatives from Genera Productions and International School of Screen Acting as well as screenwriter Gerard Macdonald and actor Mehmet Ali Alabora.

Be Epic! London International Film Festival will end its 2017 edition with the BELIFF Awards Ceremony on 10th September with a jury made up of industry figures including director and producer David Craik, actress Belinda Peters and Director of Photography David Shine.

Main partners of our second edition include Genera, iPitch.TV InkTip, Fade In and International School of Screen Acting.

Full details on the programme and tickets and all auxiliary networking events can be found at https://www.beliff.co.uk

Look forward to seeing you there!

Contact
Ioana Dorofte and Vlad Dorofte
***@beliff.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@beliff.co.uk
Tags:Film, Film Festival, London Events
Industry:Event
Location:North Finchley - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share