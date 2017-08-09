News By Tag
New Product Launch - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill
We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale.
Company Name - Texas Outdoor Patio Center
Phone Number - (469) 737-0221
Email Address - sales@lonestargrills.com
Dallas, TX – Texas Outdoor Patio Center, a well-known outdoor gas grill retailer, based in Dallas, the company provides premium outdoor kitchen grills and accessories. We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on as a part of the sale.
Product Description
· The Most Innovative Outdoor Gas Grill in the market - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill.
· Allows you to Grill, Barbecue, Deep Fry and more all while your friends and family sit around while you work your magic.
· Sits up to 6 people, comes FULLY ASSEMBLED ready to use right out of the box.
· Includes 4 folding chairs all grilling tops, SS 304 Grilling Plate, SS 304 barbecue rack , deep fryer/pot holder and heavy duty weatherproof cover.
· Weight: 244.0000 lbs
Visit Our Store:
Texas Outdoor Patio Center
1925 Valley View Ln, Suite 202,
Farmers Branch, Texas,
USA
75234
Visit website:
https://www.texasoutdoorpatiocenter.com/
About
Texas Outdoor Patio Center has been proudly serving the DFW and Texas in helping clients find the best grilling equipment. We know every client has a budget in mind so let us find you the best equipment that fits your culinary needs.! Texas Outdoor Patio Center offers several lines of Gas Grill, Hybrid Grills & Charcoal/Smoker Grills for your backyard. Many choices to complement your Outdoor Kitchen build out or entertaining area. We offer the most popular & priced Stainless Steel Gas BBQ Grills & Outdoor Kitchen Accessories.
