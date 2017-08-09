New Product Launch - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill

We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale.

-- Contact Person – Dustin JohnsonCompany Name - Texas Outdoor Patio CenterPhone Number - (469) 737-0221Email Address - sales@lonestargrills.comDallas, TX – Texas Outdoor Patio Center, a well-known outdoor gas grill retailer, based in Dallas, the company provides premium outdoor kitchen grills and accessories. We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on as a part of the sale.We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale. New and special combo package include, 4 folding chairs all grilling tops, SS 304 Grilling Plate, SS 304 barbecue rack, deep fryer/pot holder and heavy duty weatherproof cover.· The Most Innovative Outdoor Gas Grill in the market - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill.· Allows you to Grill, Barbecue, Deep Fry and more all while your friends and family sit around while you work your magic.· Sits up to 6 people, comes FULLY ASSEMBLED ready to use right out of the box.· Includes 4 folding chairs all grilling tops, SS 304 Grilling Plate, SS 304 barbecue rack , deep fryer/pot holder and heavy duty weatherproof cover.· Weight: 244.0000 lbs· Manufacturer:My Hibachi BBQ1925 Valley View Ln, Suite 202,Farmers Branch, Texas,USA75234Visit website:Texas Outdoor Patio Center has been proudly serving the DFW and Texas in helping clients find the best grilling equipment. We know every client has a budget in mind so let us find you the best equipment that fits your culinary needs.! Texas Outdoor Patio Center offers several lines of Gas Grill, Hybrid Grills & Charcoal/Smoker Grills for your backyard. Many choices to complement your Outdoor Kitchen build out or entertaining area. We offer the most popular & priced Stainless Steel Gas BBQ Grills & Outdoor Kitchen Accessories.