Industry News





New Product Launch - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill

We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale.
 
 
hibatchi-1
hibatchi-1
 
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact Person – Dustin Johnson

Company Name  - Texas Outdoor Patio Center

Phone Number - (469) 737-0221

Email Address - sales@lonestargrills.com

Dallas, TX – Texas Outdoor Patio Center, a well-known outdoor gas grill retailer, based in Dallas, the company provides premium outdoor kitchen grills and accessories. We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on as a part of the sale.

We have launched a new product, My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill with 25% discount on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale. New and special combo package include, 4 folding chairs all grilling tops, SS 304 Grilling Plate, SS 304 barbecue rack, deep fryer/pot holder and heavy duty weatherproof cover.

Product Description

·         The Most Innovative Outdoor Gas Grill in the market - My Hibachi 3 in 1 Grill.

·         Allows you to Grill, Barbecue, Deep Fry and more all while your friends and family sit around while you work your magic.

·         Sits up to 6 people, comes FULLY ASSEMBLED ready to use right out of the box.

·         Includes 4 folding chairs all grilling tops, SS 304 Grilling Plate, SS 304 barbecue rack , deep fryer/pot holder and heavy duty weatherproof cover.

·         Weight: 244.0000 lbs

·         Manufacturer: My Hibachi BBQ

Visit Our Store:

Texas Outdoor Patio Center

1925 Valley View Ln, Suite 202,

Farmers Branch, Texas,

USA

75234

Visit website:

https://www.texasoutdoorpatiocenter.com/hibatchi-grilling...

About

Texas Outdoor Patio Center has been proudly serving the DFW and Texas in helping clients find the best grilling equipment. We know every client has a budget in mind so let us find you the best equipment that fits your culinary needs.! Texas Outdoor Patio Center offers several lines of Gas Grill, Hybrid Grills & Charcoal/Smoker Grills for your backyard. Many choices to complement your Outdoor Kitchen build out or entertaining area. We offer the most popular & priced Stainless Steel Gas BBQ Grills & Outdoor Kitchen Accessories.

Contact
Texas Outdoor Patio Center
4697370221
sales@lonestargrills.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017
