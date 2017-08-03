News By Tag
Jay Shree Tea Emerges Amongst the Largest Assam CTC Tea Wholesaler in India
Jay Shree Tea, based in Kolkata, has emerged as the largest seller and wholesale supplier of Assam CTC tea in India.
The company has tea estates across India, and even in the state of Assam. Assam tea is very popular among customers and buyers love to enjoy the different flushes and varieties of this beverage, whether the black or the green variety.
Buyers can enjoy purchasing the tea at the best rates and in the finest blends. Assam tea is known for its unique taste and aroma, and customers love to have them for the immense health benefits as well. Regular intake of the beverage can provide the body with many antioxidants and ensure improved blood circulation, reduced risks of strokes and heart attacks and more.
Backed by the BK Birla Group, Jay Shree Tea always ensures that buyers can get the most optimal quality and satisfaction from the tea that it sells and supplies. It provides customers with the chance to enjoy the beverage in the best blend and quality, without spending more unnecessarily. Tea lovers can enjoy the beverage in wide varieties and the best quality, with the finest taste and the best aroma.
The online store of Jay Shree Tea allows customers to easily find and purchase Assam tea products such as Assam Mangalam Orthodox Black Tea, Assam Special Mangalam First Flush and Assam Special Organic Tea. It has the finest Assam black and green tea on offer, with a strong flavor that is loved across the globe. The exquisite flavor and aroma of this beverage makes it a top favorite for tea enthusiasts across the world. It can be enjoyed with milk, or even standalone.
Buyers can pay for the orders online or through the system of cash-on-delivery. There is option for free shipping from the store. The store is very user-friendly, and has a good navigation structure and separate categories that make it easier for buyers to purchase Assam tea.
About Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is a supplier and seller of premium quality tea. The company belongs to the BK Birla Group and is based in Kolkata. It is the 3rd largest tea producer in the world and has 22 tea estates across India. It also has tea estates situated in East Africa.
For further information, visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/
Contact Information
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.
Industry House, (15th Floor) 10
Kolkata
W`B - 700 017
India
Phone no: 33 2282 7531
Email id: info@jayshreetea.com.
Contact
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
***@jayshreetea.com
End
