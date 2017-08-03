Wedding & Dining Offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

The excitement never stops at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. This August enjoy the most awesome culinary

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- The excitement never stops at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. This August enjoy the most awesome culinary offers across the hotel's award-winning restaurants. The culinary team has created an array of tempting promotions that are hard to resist! Here's what is on offer:Creating a tailored wedding package and with attention to the smallest details can make a difference to your big day. The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has got a professional and dedicated team who will be with you every step of the way to ensure all your wedding arrangements are up to your expectation for a perfect wedding.Tie the knot to a brand new beginning and let's raise a toast for the celebration. Book your wedding venue in our newly built Al Garhoud Ballroom and begin your journey of a romantic and happily married life thereafter!For wedding enquires, call 04 702 8888 or +971 50 100 7704 or email banquet.mahd@millenniumhotels.comAl Garhoud Ballroom, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiLet your kids learn how to create a delicious pizza. Our Da Vinci's offer a chance to the young ones to experience this amazing activity every Saturday from 11:00am - 12:30pm.Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai: AED 99 per kidJuly 2017 onwards• Prior reservation required• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer• Offer is not valid during public holidays• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comSelect any pizza on the menu topped with an adult beverage and get it fired up on the table.Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai: AED 89 netJuly 2017 onwards from 12:00noon – Midnight, daily• Prior reservation required• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer• Offer is not valid during public holidays• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888Let your weekend begin with an indulgent dinner BBQ buffet at Loumi. Treat yourself to a selection of freshest appetizers, irresistible desserts, barbeque delights, including marinated chicken and other BBQ meat selections by the Chefs.165 net per person with soft drinks195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages100 for kids between from 5yrs - 12yrs oldKids below 5yrs old dine for freeLoumi, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiJuly 2017 onwards (Every Thursday)7:00pm – 11:30pmPrior reservation required•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer•Offer is not valid during public holidays•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888The perfect way to dive into the weekend, the special buffet seafood night will dazzle you with an array of choices featuring oyster, mussels, prawns, crab live cooking stations as well as other variety of fish. Filled with our tasty dessert stations like mousse cake, pudding, brulee.