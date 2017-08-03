News By Tag
Wedding & Dining Offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
The excitement never stops at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. This August enjoy the most awesome culinary
Say I Do This Season
Creating a tailored wedding package and with attention to the smallest details can make a difference to your big day. The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has got a professional and dedicated team who will be with you every step of the way to ensure all your wedding arrangements are up to your expectation for a perfect wedding.
Tie the knot to a brand new beginning and let's raise a toast for the celebration. Book your wedding venue in our newly built Al Garhoud Ballroom and begin your journey of a romantic and happily married life thereafter!
For wedding enquires, call 04 702 8888 or +971 50 100 7704 or email banquet.mahd@
Venue: Al Garhoud Ballroom, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Terms and conditions apply
Kids Pizza Class
Let your kids learn how to create a delicious pizza. Our Da Vinci's offer a chance to the young ones to experience this amazing activity every Saturday from 11:00am - 12:30pm.
Venue: Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Price: AED 99 per kid
Date & Time: July 2017 onwards
T & C
• Prior reservation required
• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
• Offer is not valid during public holidays
• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
Pizza on Fire
Select any pizza on the menu topped with an adult beverage and get it fired up on the table.
Venue: Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Price: AED 89 net
Date & Time: July 2017 onwards from 12:00noon – Midnight, daily
T & C
• Prior reservation required
• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
• Offer is not valid during public holidays
• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888
BBQ Night
Let your weekend begin with an indulgent dinner BBQ buffet at Loumi. Treat yourself to a selection of freshest appetizers, irresistible desserts, barbeque delights, including marinated chicken and other BBQ meat selections by the Chefs.
AED165 net per person with soft drinks
AED195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages
AED100 for kids between from 5yrs - 12yrs old
Kids below 5yrs old dine for free
Venue:Loumi, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Date:July 2017 onwards (Every Thursday)
Time: 7:00pm – 11:30pm
T & C
•Prior reservation required
•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
•Offer is not valid during public holidays
•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888
Seafood Night
The perfect way to dive into the weekend, the special buffet seafood night will dazzle you with an array of choices featuring oyster, mussels, prawns, crab live cooking stations as well as other variety of fish. Filled with our tasty dessert stations like mousse cake, pudding, brulee.
