TYC Communication bags the PR mandate for AppsDiscover Technologies
Confirming the handshake, Ashish Bahukhandi - Founder of Apps Discover Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, "TYCC is a great fit for our PR requirements. The young team brings in fresh ideas along with seasoned industry experience that will strategically enhance our media presence through a well thought out plan."
On winning the PR mandate for AppsDiscover Technologies, Geeta Singh – Founder & Director of TYC Communication said, "We are delighted to work with AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The team will bring in the best possible strategies and tools to showcase the expertise of Apps Discover, with innovative ideas and consistent performance."
Visit for more details: http://www.tyccommunication.com
