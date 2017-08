TYC Communication bags the PR mandate for AppsDiscover Technologies

TYC Communication

Contact

01141039808

***@theyellowcoincommunication.com 01141039808

End

--: It's a proud moment for Digital Marketing and Public Relations agency, The Yellow Coin Communication to announce that AppsDiscover Technologies, a growing startup that provides premium mobile ad networking services has finally awarded its PR mandate to the agency. The company is a proud addition to TYC Communication's list of prestigious clients which already includes Judge Group India, Innefu Labs, SLG Jewelers, Vivaan Solar and many others on its roster.said, "TYCC is a great fit for our PR requirements. The young team brings in fresh ideas along with seasoned industry experience that will strategically enhance our media presence through a well thought out plan.", "We are delighted to work with AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The team will bring in the best possible strategies and tools to showcase the expertise of Apps Discover, with innovative ideas and consistent performance."Visit for more details: http://www.tyccommunication.com