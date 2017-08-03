 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


TYC Communication bags the PR mandate for AppsDiscover Technologies

 
 
EAST OF KAILASH, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- New Delhi, 14th March: It's a proud moment for Digital Marketing and Public Relations agency, The Yellow Coin Communication to announce that AppsDiscover Technologies, a growing startup that provides premium mobile ad networking services has finally awarded its PR mandate to the agency. The company is a proud addition to TYC Communication's list of prestigious clients which already includes Judge Group India, Innefu Labs, SLG Jewelers, Vivaan Solar and many others on its roster.

Confirming the handshake, Ashish Bahukhandi - Founder of Apps Discover Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, "TYCC is a great fit for our PR requirements. The young team brings in fresh ideas along with seasoned industry experience that will strategically enhance our media presence through a well thought out plan."

On winning the PR mandate for AppsDiscover Technologies, Geeta Singh – Founder & Director of TYC Communication said, "We are delighted to work with AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The team will bring in the best possible strategies and tools to showcase the expertise of Apps Discover, with innovative ideas and consistent performance."

Visit for more details: http://www.tyccommunication.com

