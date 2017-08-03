News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rainbow Valley Nursery's Summer Camp Continues till the First Week of September
The perfect amalgamation of fun and educational activities in the leading British nursery will let the kids experience new adventures, learn and master new skills, and share and trade interests with friends.
In the Rainbow Valley Summer Camp registration form the parents have to fill in their child's information such as name, date of birth, first language, other language, special needs, allergies, medical conditions and food restrictions if any. Thereafter the parents have to tick mark the camps timings in which they would like their child to be enrolled in. Camp Timings are as follows: Week 1 (June 28 and 29), Week 2 (July 2 to 6), Week 3 (July 9 to 13), Week 4 (July 16 to 20), Week 5 (July 23 to 27), Week 6 (July 30 to August 03), Week 7 (August 06 to 10), Week 8 (August 13 to 17), Week 9 (August 20 to 24), Week 10 (August 27 to 31), and Week 11 (TBC due to Eid).
The Price per week is AED 650 for 8am- 1pm, AED 700 for 8am – 3pm, AED 750 for 8am – 5pm & AED 800 for 9am – 6pm. Price per day:- AED 140 for 8am – 1pm, AED 150 for 8am to 3pm, AED 160 for 8am – 5pm & AED 170 for 8am – 6pm. Extras – 7am - 8am at 50 AED per day. Fee has to be paid at the beginning of each week to secure placement and the fee is non – refundable or exchangeable.
Katya Deere, Principal of Rainbow Valley Nursery said, "Soon after the Ramadan Eid, the kids will be in the festive and jovial mood and above that summer camp will add more charm to their daily activities. Campers can participate in any or all the above enlisted dates, to create a sense of understanding, learn different skill sets and achieve new goals." Further she said we want to ensure that kids in our camp program go home with so much excitement for all they've accomplished and enjoyed that they can't wait to come back the next day.
The parents also have to fill in family contact information in the form like that of father, mother, nanny, and care taker along with full name and email addresses. Through summer camp, the leading British Nursery is trying their very best to bridge the gap and achieve more, providing a safe place to learn, stay healthy and build the friendship.
To learn more about the Rainbow Valley Nursery Summer Camp Program and to book a space, visit at http://www.rainbowvalleynursery.com/
ABOUT RAINBOW VALLEY NURSERY
The Rainbow Valley Nursery is one of the leading British Nursery schools that offers warm and welcoming home base for learning through songs, art, and stories. They follow the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Framework. Everything here has been designed to provide the highest quality of childcare and the best possible care for your child, in a safe and loving environment. All these traits have made this school to become the top nursery school in JLT Dubai. The unique learning environment sparks physical growth and discovery while the creative curriculum supports each student's social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Arch Tower, Cluster G (Beside KP Mart),
Jumeirah Lake Towers,
PO Box – 502462
Website:
www.rainbowvalleynursery.com
Contact
Rainbow Valley Nursery
***@rainbowvalleynursery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse