Brexit Set To Significantly Increase UK Late Payments
New research about how Brexit is shaping opinions of UK companies about how long their customers will take to pay
Surprisingly, not one of the 256 companies interviewed said that they expected late payments to improve as a result of Brexit.
The survey interviewed a selection of randomly selected UK companies from across the following industry sectors: construction, haulage, manufacturing, printing and recruitment. The results have also been analysed by industry sector, which showed a marked difference in opinions between different trades. Haulage, construction and manufacturing companies are expecting to be the hardest hit.
Our article also goes on to give 10 helpful tips for dealing with customer late payments.
You can read full details of the research here: https://www.fundinvoice.co.uk/
