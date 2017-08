Brexit Set To Significantly Increase UK Late Payments

New research about how Brexit is shaping opinions of UK companies about how long their customers will take to pay

The Impact Of Brexit On Late Payments In The UK

-- New, conducted by FundInvoice LLP the invoice finance brokerage, has revealed that over 83% of UK companies surveyed expect, the UK's exit from the European Union, to increase late payments amongst their customers. This is despite the already extended credit terms, being taken as a matter of course, by businesses in the UK.Surprisingly, not one of the 256 companies interviewed said that they expected late payments to improve as a result of Brexit.The survey interviewed a selection of randomly selected UK companies from across the following industry sectors: construction, haulage, manufacturing, printing and recruitment. The results have also been analysed by industry sector, which showed a marked difference in opinions between different trades. Haulage, construction and manufacturing companies are expecting to be the hardest hit.Our article also goes on to give 10 helpful tips for dealing with customer late payments.You can read full details of the research here: https://www.fundinvoice.co.uk/ late-payment/ late-payments- ...