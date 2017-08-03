Laguna Beach Businessman Loses Sexual Harassment Suit in Federal Court

University of California, Irvine trustee found liable in sexual harassment lawsuit

-- UCI Trustee, and Laguna Beach businessman, Bruce Cahill has lost a sexual harassment suit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana division, today. By unanimous vote, the jury has awarded judgment against Mr. Cahill for former employee Olivia Karpinski's claims.The jury further awarded Ms. Karpinski punitive damages, with the hearing scheduled for 9:00 a.m. August 22, 2017 in courtroom 10D of the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana, California.In 2015, Mr. Cahill hired Ms. Karpinski as the Director of Sales for now closed Irvine manufacturer Pharma Pak, Inc., of which Mr. Cahill was President and CEO. In 2016, after reporting the presence of illegal substances in a Pharma Pak facility to her superiors and law enforcement, Ms. Karpinski was terminated.Mr. Cahill later sued Ms. Karpinski for RICO, securities fraud, and fraud under California law. Ms. Karpinski counter-sued for wrongful termination and sexual harassment by Mr. Cahill during her tenure at Pharma Pak, Inc.Plaintiffs later dropped all racketeering and securities fraud claims against Ms. Karpinski and her fellow defendants during the final days of the jury trial.Throughout the 7-day jury trial in Judge Andrew Guilford's courtroom, case number 8:16-cv-00686-AG-DFM, the plaintiffs attempted to smear Ms. Karpinski. At one point Mr. Cahill, under oath, accused Ms. Karpinski of posting negative items on the internet about Mr. Cahill's daughter, Kira Cahill, a claim never made prior to trial, and for which no evidence was presented."I'm pleased with the results of this trial. Young women in business should not be afraid to stand up for themselves. Mr. Cahill sued me first for racketeering and fraud, knowing that such claims would harm me as a young business woman," Karpinski stated after the jury verdict was read.Ms. Karpinski was represented by Mr. Saied Kashani of Los Angeles, California. Mr. Kashani holds degrees Magna Cum Laude in Chemistry, Economics, and Law from Harvard University and Harvard Law School and has practiced with preeminent California and Wall Street firms.